Daniel Torgersson – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Daniel Torgersson

2019-20 Team: Frolunda HC J20/ SuperElit

Date of Birth: Jan. 26, 2002

Place of Birth: Hono, Sweden

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 205 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: Left/Right Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

In many ways, Swedish forward Daniel Torgersson has everything that the NHL is looking for in a prospect. At 18 years old, he already has an NHL-caliber frame, clocking in at 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. Not only that, but he skates well, has a great shot and often makes the right decision on the ice.

Throughout his young playing career, Torgersson has found success, playing at all levels of Frolunda HC in his home country. In 2019-20, he spent time playing for the J20 SuperElite club, posting 26 goals and 44 points. He even made a few starts in the SHL, playing 6 games at the highest level of Swedish hockey.

While there are some questions about whether or not he will be able to develop his game, Torgersson has been doing his part to prove that he is a true NHL prospect, and he shouldn’t be taken lightly at the draft.

NHL Draft Projection

If Torgersson was a center, he could easily be a second-round selection given his size and smarts. As a winger, though, he may be undervalued heading into the 2020 NHL Draft.

Right now, experts are all over the board on where he might be selected. Some see him as a mid-third rounder, while others believe he could fall as far as the early fifth.

Daniel Torgersson has the size and smarts to draw plenty of attention at the NHL draft. (Frolunda Indians)

When it comes down to it, NHL general managers tend to value size at the draft, so it’s going to be hard to ignore Torgersson’s already impressive frame. With this in mind, expect a franchise like the Boston Bruins or Philadelphia Flyers to take a swing on him in the late third round. If he makes it out of the third round, it’s hard to imagine him staying on the board much into round four.

Quotables

He (Torgersson) is a very dangerous net-front player because of his smarts, big body, and good balance. He may not be the most creative offensive player but he brings a lot of qualities that every team wishes they had. Jokke Nevalainen – DobberProspects

Highly mobile, he skates much better than you would expect for someone with his size…. Has some explosion to his stride and can blow past defenders with the puck on his stick. T McGee – SB Nation: Die By The Blade

Torgersson is a big goal-scoring winger… His usage in the SHL is very limited but it’s impressive to get games on that stacked Frölunda team… Jokke Nevalainen – DobberProspects

Strengths

Big, NHL caliber frame

Smart and quick on his feet

Great scoring touch

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Not utilizing his size to its full advantage

Hands are questionable

Lacking offensive creativity

NHL Potential

In the right system, Torgersson has all of the intangibles necessary to develop into a starting NHL forward. His shot, skating, and smarts are all on track to becoming NHL caliber, and he already has the needed size to make the jump in a few years.

Where things could go wrong is if he is rushed into the league. He still needs time to fully develop his game, so a few seasons in the AHL may be necessary before he learns how to use his body properly.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 3/5, Reward: 4/5

If he is drafted in the third round, Torgersson could be seen as a risk, as he has yet to fully master his size. However, if he is still on the board in either the fourth or even the fifth round, he could be one of the best value-selections at the 2020 Draft.

