Dates to Circle on the Tampa Bay Lightning 2025-26 Schedule

The Tampa Bay Lightning schedule is out, and fans can start marking their calendars accordingly. This will be your one-stop shop for knowing all the key dates on the docket for the upcoming season.

We’ll give the breakdown on key dates, including matchups and special events.

Back to Orlando This Preseason

Once again, the Lightning will play a neutral-site game in Orlando during the preseason against the Florida Panthers. This will be the seventh exhibition game held at the Kia Center (previously called the Amway Center) in Orlando and the 11th time the Lightning have played in Orlando overall. Preseason games on the other side of I-4 go back to the Lightning’s inaugural season in September 1992 (from ‘Lightning announce preseason game in Orlando Sept. 21,’ Tampa Bay Times, July 27, 2011).

The Battle of Florida last had a preseason bout in Orlando last season, with the Lightning winning 8-7 on a game-winning goal by Conor Geekie in the final seconds.

Lightning Beat the Heat Outdoors

Come Feb. 1, the Lightning will take on the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for this season’s Stadium Series game. The game will air on ESPN. There is no announced puck drop time.

The Tampa Bay Lightning return to the Stadium Series, this time at home; the photo is of the Stadium Series uniform while at Amalie Arena (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s the first time the Lightning will host an outdoor game, and the second time that they’ve participated in one. They beat the Nashville Predators on the road, 3-2, back on Feb. 26, 2022.

The Bruins will make a fitting opponent for the Lightning. The two teams have developed an intense rivalry over the last decade or so, with multiple matchups coming in the Stanley Cup Playoffs along with battles for the Atlantic Division.

One can only hope the weather is just right for the game. The temperature in the Tampa Bay area can get below freezing at night at that time of year, but it can easily be well above 70 degrees Fahrenheit. If it’s anywhere closer to freezing temperatures, and I mean literally as opposed to what Floridians think is freezing, there shouldn’t be an issue. If it’s warmer, we’ll see what plans they have in their back pocket to have the ice ready.

The Lightning’s regular season opener will be on Oct. 9, when they host the Ottawa Senators. They look to win their third consecutive home opener. Last year, they split the season series with their expansion sister franchise 2-2-0. Both teams won both of their home games.

The first time that the Battle of Florida will occur in the regular season is on Nov. 15 in Sunrise. There will be four matchups this season, with the first at Amalie Arena being played a month later on Dec. 15. The two teams will play another matchup in Sunrise close to New Year’s, which has been a common part of the schedule, on Dec. 27. The final game between the two in the regular season comes early this year on Feb. 5. Last season, the final regular-season bout came on April 22.

For what it’s worth, having the last regular-season game played earlier in the year will help build up some anticipation for another potential postseason matchup. You will know that the next time they meet after Feb. 5, the tensions will be high again.

Because the Stadium Series counts as a Lightning home game, the only time you’ll get to see the Bruins at Amalie Arena this season is on April 4.

The Lightning will only face the Toronto Maple Leafs three times this season, with two of the games being north of the border. The lone game in Tampa will be on Feb. 25.

Here is a list of the remaining notable games, with a note on why they were included:

Oct. 23 vs Chicago Blackhawks, Connor Bedard comes to town.

Nov. 8 vs Washington Capitals, Alex Ovechkin is in the building; perhaps still seeking goal 900, but that is unlikely since he’s already at 897. It’s the only game against Washington in Tampa this season.

Nov. 20 vs Edmonton Oilers; a chance to see Connor McDavid and the reigning Western Conference champions.

Dec. 4 and April 2 against Pittsburgh Penguins; Sidney Crosby comes to town.

Dec. 28 and March 31 vs Montreal Canadiens; typically one of the hotter tickets against a Canadian team, and they have an up-and-coming young roster.

Any time you need to remember the key dates for important games, just circle back to this list. It’s another year of intense games against rivals, with a historic game that will be played in front of over 60,000 people mixed in.