Demko Deal Done, Plus Oilers, Leafs & Free Agency Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are some final notes before NHL free agency kicks off on Tuesday. The Edmonton Oilers took care of some business, but have more to do. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a part of their potential sign-and-trade deal. Finally, what teams are gearing up to take big swings at the most coveted players on the market?

Demko’s Deal and Other Free Agency Buzz

Rick Dhaliwal reports, “Thatcher Demko extension – Still hearing things are positive, hope is to get something done soon.” Frank Seravalli adds, “Sources say Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko are closing in on a contract extension that will keep him in Vancouver. Demko is eligible to sign an extension as soon as tomorrow and it sounds like that will indeed happen.”

As per Darren Dreger, “Credit to @utahmammoth for what appears to be an aggressive approach this offseason. If Brad Marchand hits the open market tomorrow, look for Utah, Boston and Toronto to among those with strong interest.”

According to Pierre LeBrun, “Dallas Stars and Mikael Granlund’s reps led by Todd Diamond/Mark Gandler slated to chat again today. Mutual interest in getting something done but Stars likely have to move money to make it work.”

LeBrun also notes, “LA Kings waiting to hear back from [Vladislav] Gavrikov camp led by agent Pat Brisson regarding their last offer. Both sides expected to chat again today, either way, with the clock ticking.”

Maple Leafs Sign-and-Trade Falling Apart?

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Jeremy Lauzon and Colton Sissons from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Nicolas Hague and a 2027 third-round pick. The issue for Toronto here is that Hague was rumored to be part of a potential sign-and-trade deal to bring Mitch Marner to Vegas. Nicolas Roy was also rumored to be in that deal.

Nicolas Hague, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Something else could be worked out before Tuesday, but it is believed now that Marner will head to free agency and likely sign with Vegas. If that happens, it will be intriguing to see if the Maple Leafs follow up on tampering allegations.

Friedman said on Spittin’ Chiclets that he still thinks Mitch Marner may be traded to Vegas. He believes Roy will be going to the Leafs, along with potentially another piece.

Oilers Sign Kapanen and Philp, Have Other Pressing Business

The Edmonton Oilers reportedly signed forward Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year deal on Monday worth $1.3 million. They also locked up forward Noah Philp to a one-year deal at $775K. Both could be role players for the Oilers nexty season.

There is still business to do in Edmonton. The Oilers want to sign Evan Bouchard to his extension before July 1. There is also talk they are working on an extension for Corey Perry. Connor Brown is likely to test the market, even though both sides would like to work something out. Friedman says there is a lot of confidence that the Bouchard deal is going to get worked out and wonders if it’s going to be around four years at $9.5 million per season.

It is also being reported that big changes to the coaching staff are coming, as Glen Gulutzan is expected to take the head coaching job in Dallas and Kris Knoblauch is being signed to an extension. What that means for Paul Coffey and Mark Stuart remains to be seen.

Finally, the Darnell Nurse trade rumors have quieted, with Elliotte Friedman noting on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast that he’s not buying into the noise surrounding the defenseman. As much as trading him would create cap flexibility for the Oilers, a trade just isn’t likely.

