DeSmith Stops 30, Stars Hold On for 4-3 Win Over Jets

The Dallas Stars (21-5-5) jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on to beat the Winnipeg Jets (14-14-1) 4-3 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday night.

Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz, Alexander Petrovic, and Jason Robertson scored for the Stars. Casey DeSmith made 30 saves.

Mark Scheifele and Logan Stanley scored for the Jets. Eric Comrie made 15 saves.

Game Recap

Lindell opened the scoring just 44 seconds into the game with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that went through traffic and right past Comrie.

The Stars doubled their lead with another early-period goal, this time it was Hintz on the power play, just 76 seconds into the middle frame. Wyatt Johnston sent the puck from the left side of the crease to the right side. Rantanen passed it to Hintz at the top of the crease, who sent a wrist shot to the back of the net.

75 seconds later, Petrovic ripped a slap shot from the top of the right circle to give the Stars a 3-0 lead.

Scheifele put the Jets on the board at 11:04 to cut the deficit to 3-1. Scheifele created a turnover in the offensive zone and took a snap shot from the left circle that beat DeSmith past his blocker.

Casey DeSmith, Dallas Stars (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

With 68 seconds left in the period, Sheifele scored his second of the night to bring the Jets to within one. Scheifele took a cross-ice pass from Josh Morrissey and slapped it home from the same spot as his previous goal.

Robertson scored the Stars’ second power-play goal of the night at 4:46 of the final period with a one-timer from the right circle.

Stanley brought the Jets back to within one after gathering his own rebound and firing a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle into a wide-open cage.

The Stars killed off a crucial penalty in the final minutes with Comrie out of the net to secure the 4-3 win. With the win, the Stars are 9-0-4 in their last 13 games on the road.

The Jets outshot the Stars 33-19 and went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Stars went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Thursday night. The Stars will be in Minnesota to take on the Wild, and the Jets will host the Boston Bruins.