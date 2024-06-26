Despite Denials, Mitch Marner to Utah Rumor Makes Sense for All Involved

A recent rumor suggested that Toronto Maple Leafs‘ star right winger Mitch Marner was set to be traded to the newly formed Utah Hockey Team. The report, originating from an account linked to the New York Herald, claimed that Marner’s time in Toronto was over and that an official announcement was imminent. This rumor gained traction on social media but lacked confirmation from credible NHL insiders.

However, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period investigated the rumor and reported that both Marner’s camp and a Maple Leafs team representative have denied the trade, calling it “100% not true” and “completely untrue.” Despite this, the source continued to assert its validity, leading to ongoing confusion among fans.

While Marner’s future with the Maple Leafs remains uncertain, with some insiders suggesting the team might be looking to trade him, there are no confirmed plans for a move to Utah. The situation remains fluid as the NHL Draft and free agency approach.

If There Is a Marner Trade: Why Utah Makes Sense

I believe Marner will choose not to waive his no-move clause and stay put in Toronto this coming season. As a result, this rumor will likely fit into the clickbait category like the others. Still, with the Maple Leafs facing tough decisions regarding Marner and things seemingly up in the air, Utah would be the most logical of the rumors I’ve seen about where he might land if he waives his no-move clause. It’s rational for several reasons.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This post will explore why Utah might be a compelling trade destination for Marner and both teams. Despite these rumors being speculative, several reasons highlight why this move could be mutually beneficial.

Why Utah Might Want Marner

Utah might desire Marner for several reasons. First, his presence would instantly elevate the profile of their fledging franchise. His talent and marketability could attract fans, sponsorships, and media attention, establishing the team’s formidable presence in the NHL. Marner brings experience, scoring success, and leadership. These qualities could help shape a young and developing team. His influence on and off the ice would be invaluable for a franchise looking to build a competitive culture from the ground up.

In short, Marner would give the team an offensive boost and instant relevance in their new market. His playmaking abilities and reputation as a 200-foot player would boost Utah’s offensive and defensive lineup, potentially improving their overall performance and making them more competitive in their inaugural season.

Why Marner Might Waive His No-Move Clause

Marner has consistently demonstrated a desire to be the leading figure on his team. That was most apparent in his salary negotiations for his last contract. He wanted money similar to Auston Matthews, but he came up short. In Utah, he would step out of Matthews’ shadow and become the focal point of the franchise. That would align with his personal and professional aspirations.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Being the central star of a new team could provide Marner with the recognition and validation he seems to seek. He would have the chance to shape the culture and direction of the franchise, leaving a lasting legacy as the cornerstone of a new era in Utah hockey. The NHL is set to welcome a team in Utah for the first time next season. Interestingly, Utah boasts the most cap space in the league, with a hardy $43.5 million to spend. That would allow them to offer Marner a lucrative contract extension, and his financial future would also be secured. That might further motivate him to consider the move.

Utah Trade Targets for the Maple Leafs

If Toronto were to entertain a trade with Utah, several players could be attractive returns to bolster the Maple Leafs roster. Chief among these would be Clayton Keller, a player who might come close to replacing Marner’s offence.

Keller is a skilled forward with a strong bond with Matthews. They hang out together in Arizona and have shown on-ice chemistry during last season’s All-Star events. That makes him an ideal candidate to join the Maple Leafs. Keller’s scoring ability and playmaking skills would complement Matthews and enhance Toronto’s offensive depth. Keller carries a salary cap hit of $7.15 million through the 2027-28 season.

The Maple Leafs might acquire one of the following three youngsters from the Utah franchise. First, Lawson Crouse is a 27-year-old winger known for his physical play and occasional offensive contributions. His size and tenacity would add depth and grit to Toronto’s lineup. He’s a consistent Ontario-born 20-goal scorer with a cap hit of $4.3 million through the 2026-27 season.

Two other possibilities would be Dylan Guenther, a young, promising scorer with speed and vision. His potential makes him a valuable asset for the future. In 45 games this season with the Arizona Coyotes, the 21-year-old put up 18 goals and 17 assists (for 35 points). Finally, the 24-year-old Peterborough-born Barrett Hayton is a promising center with a solid two-way game and leadership qualities. His offensive potential and Ontario roots make him an appealing addition.

Barrett Hayton of the former Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Maple Leafs opted for a goalie, Utah might consider moving the dependable Karel Vejmelka. He could provide a strong presence in the crease and become an ideal partner if Toronto re-signs Joseph Woll to an extension. Vejmelka could bring stability and competition to Toronto’s goaltending department’s starting role.

The Bottom-Line Logic of a Marner-to-Utah Rumor

As I suggested, while I believe this rumor to be just that – a rumor, if Marner were to waive his no-move clause to allow a trade to occur, moving him to Utah could satisfy his desires and the Maple Leafs’ needs. He would have the opportunity to be the undisputed star of a franchise, while the Maple Leafs could receive valuable assets to enhance their roster depth and prospects.

As the rumor mill continues to churn, such a scenario, although speculative, presents an intriguing possibility for all parties involved.