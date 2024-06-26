NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Senators, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in on several key names heading into free agency and want to make additions at every position. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres are making a scoring forward available with the buyout of Jeff Skinner’s contract. The Blue Jackets have a couple of former Oilers coaches on their shortlist, and Linus Ullmark cleared up a few things about his trade to the Ottawa Senators. Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers thinking about retaining Ken Holland, even if he’s not going to remain as the team’s general manager?

Latest on Maple Leafs Free Agency

According to Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle of The Athletic, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in on a number of the most prominent players heading into free agency. The team has something cooking on goaltending, defense, and forward.

The Leafs narrowly missed out on acquiring Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom last week, losing to the New Jersey Devils despite offering a competitive package, including their first-round pick in the upcoming draft. However, with Markstrom off the table and Ullmark heading to Ottawa, addressing their goalie needs via trade seems unlikely. Nashville appears set to retain Juuse Saros, leaving the Leafs to explore free agency for a tandem goaltender. Options include Laurent Brossoit, Anthony Stolarz, Kevin Lankinen, and Cam Talbot.

Chris Tanev, Dallas Stars (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The priority is defense. They write that the Leafs would rather find their solution via trade, but they will players in free agency. They note:

Toronto will be in the mix for all of the top UFA defencemen on July 1. Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov are two leading candidates, although both may re-sign with their current teams in Dallas and Vancouver. Brady Skjei and Brandon Montour will also likely field offers from every team looking to add D. source: ‘What we’re hearing about the Maple Leafs’ plans for free agency, Mitch Marner’ – Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle – The Athletic – 06/26/2024

Surprisingly, the Leafs aim to bolster their wing in free agency. While ideally adding a center, the market lacks strong options. They likely won’t pursue top wingers due to cap space and other needs but are focusing on second-tier talent. David Perron, Dakota Joshua, and Jake DeBrusk are on their radar.

Sabres To Buy Out Jeff Skinner

Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek both noted more than a week ago that the Buffalo Sabres were seriously considering buying out Jeff Skinner’s contract. The belief is that this will happen barring an unforeseen trade. Skinner was overpaid at $9 million per season, but he can still play. He scored 33 and 35 goals in Buffalo before his goals total dropped to 24 this season.

Related: Oilers Worried Over “Double Whammy” Disaster Amid Draisaitl Talks

There will be plenty of interest in Skinner and he could wind up going with a competitor for lesser dollars. He’ll want to win and with money already coming from the Sabres, he can afford to be a bit more choosy. Watch for teams like Florida, Toronto, and maybe Edmonton to kick tires on the player.

Among the top candidates for the Columbus Blue Jackets head coaching job are former Edmonton Oilers head coaches. A report surfaced on Tuesday that Todd McLellan might be close to having secured the job, but Kevin Weekes is also reporting that Jay Woodcroft is getting serious consideration. He writes, “Young, vibrant, relates well to today’s athletes, has had playoff success including a Stanley Cup, and was a key part of the development & transformation in Edmonton.”

Clearing Up Some False Reports About the Ullmark Trade to Ottawa

Linus Ullmark says there have been no extension discussions with the Ottawa Senators, but did not that the Sens were not on his no-trade list. There were reports Ottawa was originally a place he had as a no-go, but that’s not accurate. He’s also not opposed to signing long-term but he wants to find a place to live, schools for kids, and getting to know people in Ottawa first. “The contract is something that Steve and my agent will deal with off to the side,” the goaltender said.

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Senators are not nearly done making moves. The team wants to make moves on defense and improve their forward depth. Bruce Garrioch writes:

Postmedia has reported the Senators are trying to move speedy winger Mathieu Joseph in advance of the draft this weekend. The club is also trying to determine what the market looks like for defenceman Jakob Chychrun, who has one year left at $4.6 million. League executives say the Senators are seeking a first- and second-round pick or a high-end prospect in exchange for Chychrun. source – ‘Senators GM Steve Staios has lots left on his plate after acquiring Linus Ullmark’- Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Citizen – 06/25/2024

Could the Oilers Retain Ken Holland?

He may not stay on as the general manager, but Darren Dreger is reporting that Ken Holland might remain with the Edmonton Oilers in some capacity. He tweeted, “I believe there’s a role for Ken Holland moving forward in Edmonton…IF he wants it. His situation will be clarified within a few days. As of right now, indications are that he will not be at the Draft in Vegas.”

It’s not clear what direction the Oilers will go in terms of a new GM, but Ryan Rishaug reported on his podcast that indications were Holland wouldn’t be back in that role. Rishaug believed the Oilers already have a lead on someone and he mentioned Mark Hunter as a possibility.