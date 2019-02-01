Only a few weeks separate the Detroit Red Wings from the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline. At the past two trade deadlines, the Red Wings sold off non-essential assets to help facilitate the rebuild – will they do the same this season, or opt to re-sign some of their pending unrestricted free agents?

Let’s take a look at Detroit’s trade chips, their individual situations, potential trade partners and what the Red Wings can expect in return for their services.

Gustav Nyquist

Details: This season’s trade deadline should be an interesting one to watch when considering a Gustav Nyquist trade. He’s had a spectacular season to date and could be a cost-effective add for a contender’s top-six. However, some dominoes need fall before Nyquist is dealt – Artemi Panarin and Mark Stone are the top prizes of this season’s deadline.

Trade Protection: Full NTC.

Substitutes: Artemi Panarin, Mark Stone, Wayne Simmonds, Mats Zuccarello.

Matches: Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks, Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators.

Potential Return: First-round pick, but a second-round pick and prospect is more likely.

Jimmy Howard

Details: If the Red Wings move forward with plans to deal Jimmy Howard, the ideal trade partner would be a team looking for a starter, rather than goaltending depth. Historically, the return for the latter scenario hasn’t been great and may push the Red Wings toward keeping their long-time netminder. But injuries happen and opportunities pop up, and there’s still a few weeks until Holland needs to make a decision.

Trade Protection: None.

Substitutes: Sergei Bobrovsky, Cam Talbot.

Matches: Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames.

Potential Return: Depends on Howard’s role – a second-round pick and prospect for a starting gig or third-round pick for a backup or 1B role.

Nick Jensen

Details: With speed to burn and a right-handed shot, Nick Jensen is a perfect bottom-pairing add for a playoff-bound team. He can contribute to the penalty kill and effortlessly join the rush as well. Though the Red Wings may want to re-sign him, the supply side of the defense market is a little sparse – perhaps a team will wow Holland to acquire Jensen for the stretch run. And, how about that – a spot on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ fast-paced blue line just opened up.

Trade Protection: None.

Substitutes: Ben Lovejoy, Jay Bouwmeester, Jordan Oesterle, Brad Hunt.

Matches: Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche.

Potential Return: Third-round pick or mid-tier prospect.

Thomas Vanek

Details: After starting out slow, Thomas Vanek has picked it up recently, with six points in his last five games. As with previous trade deadlines, the veteran brings playoff experience, depth scoring and a strong net-front presence. Vanek does have a no-trade clause that would need to be waived if Holland finds a suitor for the winger’s services.

Trade Protection: Full NTC.

Substitutes: Marcus Johansson, Valtteri Filppula, Jason Pominville.

Matches: Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks.

Potential Return: Fourth-round pick or depth prospect.

Trevor Daley

Details: Like Jensen, Trevor Daley can bring mobility to a team’s blue line. But unlike his teammate, Daley won two Stanley Cups and can provide that “been there, done that” experience to any contender’s locker room. He’s injured right now, but is nearing a return, so the next few weeks will determine if the veteran is a legitimate trade chip or this season’s Mike Green – bound to stick around following injury concerns.

Trade Protection: 10-Team No-Trade List.

Substitutes: Jensen, Bouwmeester, Carl Gunnarsson.

Matches: Penguins, Predators, Buffalo Sabres.

Potential Return: Third-round pick or mid-tier prospect.

Luke Glendening

Details: With two more seasons left on his contract at a modest $1.8 million per season, Luke Glendening is the perfect fourth-line center for any contending team. He kills penalties, wins faceoffs and grinds away at opponents’ top players, much like how Jay Beagle, Matt Cullen and Marcus Kruger operated during the previous four Stanley Cup Finals.

Glendening’s positive goals-for percentage is a nice byproduct of his play as well. Given his locker room presence and team-first play, the Red Wings won’t want to give him away for a meager return – they’ll need to be wowed to move Glendening.

Trade Protection: None.

Substitutes: Filppula, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Marcus Kruger, Nate Thompson.

Matches: Maple Leafs, Lightning, Predators.

Potential Return: Second-round pick.

Niklas Kronwall

Details: In 2015, the Chicago Blackhawks ponied up two second-round picks to acquire veteran defenseman Kimmo Timonen—who hadn’t played a game that season—for their Stanley Cup run. The market is there – plenty of teams want to add Stanley Cup experience before the trade deadline and Niklas Kronwall has been serviceable so far this season. If—and that’s a big if— the Red Wings opt to trade their long-time blueliner, Kronwall will need to provide a list of 10 teams that he’d be willing to accept a trade to as part of his modified no-trade clause.

Trade Protection: 10-Team Trade List.

Substitutes: Bouwmeester, Gunnarsson, Roman Polak.

Matches: Maple Leafs, Predators, Winnipeg Jets.

Potential Return: Third-round pick.

Martin Frk

Details: Best-case scenario, a team steps forward and sees potential in Martin Frk, much like how the Blackhawks did with Tomas Jurco in 2017. The winger’s heavy shot is a plus, but will any team be able to ignore his defensive deficiencies in today’s increasingly two-way NHL?

Trade Protection: None.

Substitutes: Andreas Martinsen, Mario Kempe, Michael Raffl.

Matches: N/A

Potential Return: Late-round draft pick.

Which Detroit Red Wings players will be traded this season? Share your thoughts below.