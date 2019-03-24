LAS VEGAS — Anthony Mantha scored the tying goal midway through the third period and got the game-winner 19 seconds into overtime, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Luke Glendening also scored for Detroit and Jimmy Howard stopped 28 shots to improve to 3-5-0 in his last eight starts.

On the winning goal, Vegas’ Reilly Smith — playing in his 500th career game — turned the puck over right in front of the net, where Dylan Larkin fed Mantha, who poked home his 19th of the season, and first game-winning goal.

Smith and Cody Eakin scored for the Golden Knights, and Malcolm Subban finished with 27 saves while falling to 13-2-0 in two seasons at T-Mobile Arena.

Mantha tied the score on a power play with 8:43 left in the third period on a one-timer from the right circle.

Glendening gave Detroit a 1-0 lead when he gathered a pass from Andreas Athanasiou and found an open net for his 10th at 3:06 of the first. Athanasiou now has at least one point in three of the last four games, with four goals and one assist.

Eakin tied it with 5:17 left in the second when he was alone at the doorstep, positioned perfectly for a rebound, and knocked the puck home for his 20th.

Smith gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the game with a short-handed breakaway just past the midpoint of the third, when he deked around Howard and flipped a backhand top shelf for his 18th.

The lead lasted just over a minute.

NOTES: With his assist on Glendening’s goal, Red Wings LW Taro Hirose, who made his NHL debut on March 19 picked up his third point in three games. … Golden Knights starting G Marc-Andre Fleury, who was scratched and has been listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and wife Veronique announced the birth of their son, James, earlier in the day.

