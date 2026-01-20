Devils’ Blue Line Has to Adjust After Luke Hughes’ Injury

The New Jersey Devils are facing a consequential reshaping of their defensive rotation after Luke Hughes left Monday’s game against the Calgary Flames with a shoulder injury and will miss the remainder of the team’s West Coast road trip.

Hughes, one of the team’s most dynamic defensemen and a key building block of the Devils’ core, exited mid-game and did not return, prompting questions about how New Jersey’s blue line will look with another prolonged absence.

His absence leaves the Devils without one of their top puck carriers and transition catalysts. Hughes has 26 points in 49 games and averages more than 23 minutes of time on ice per night. According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, Hughes will be evaluated further after the road trip. This uncertainty adds a layer of instability to a defensive group already juggling injuries and nightly line changes.

Johnathan Kovacevic’s Return

Johnathan Kovacevic recently returned from injury, making his season debut on Jan. 11 against the Winnipeg Jets after missing the first half of the season recovering from knee surgery over the summer.

Despite being back in the lineup, Kovacevic has drawn in and out, notably missing the game against the Calgary Flames. Keefe noted that Kovacevic’s absence from Calgary’s lineup wasn’t the knee itself that was the limiting factor, but the team’s desire to ease him into action and avoid overloading him on back-to-back nights.

This cautious approach suggests that the Devils may rotate Kovacevic more deliberately. However, with Hughes out of the lineup, Kovacevic will certainly see increased minutes and more consistent pairings now that there is a vacancy on the blue line.

Simon Nemec: In and Out of Lineup

Simon Nemec’s situation has been one of the more intriguing developments on the Devils’ back end. The young defenseman was arguably one of the best to start the season, and played consistent minutes before sustaining a lower-body injury that placed him on injured reserve.

After returning to the lineup, Nemec needed some time to find his rhythm, but he was still largely effective in his play. More recently, he was a healthy scratch for two games, with Keefe explaining that the decision was not punitive, but rather a reflection of Nemec’s readiness and consistency compared to the rest of the group following his injury.

While Nemec’s ice time has varied from game to game, he made a strong statement in the most recent matchup, scoring the overtime game-winning goal against Calgary on Monday—his third overtime winner of the season.

With Hughes out of the lineup, Nemec offers a valuable option as a puck-moving defenseman capable of driving offense from the back end, and his overtime winner likely provided a significant boost to both his confidence and the confidence the coaches and team have in him.

Dougie Hamilton’s Stability Amidst the Shuffle

Perhaps the most-consistent presence amid this evolving rotation has been Dougie Hamilton. After being a healthy scratch amid swirling trade rumors, Hamilton has since been reinserted into the lineup and has recorded at least a point in every game since his return.

Hamilton’s situation was complicated by speculation around a possible trade, and at one point, he was even healthy-scratched in favor of other defenders. Keefe addressed that directly, emphasizing to Hamilton the importance of staying ready and making a case for himself when given the chance.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

That approach appears to be paying off; Hamilton’s veteran presence and two-way proficiency have been putting in the work, and will be necessary as a stabilizing force for a Devils blue line suddenly deprived of Hughes’ contributions.

Looking ahead, Hamilton is expected to continue logging top-pair minutes with Hughes sidelined. However, as the league approaches the 2026 Trade Deadline and the Winter Olympic break ushers in a roster freeze for much of February, uncertainty begins to loom. With limited flexibility in the short term and key decisions on the horizon, questions about Hamilton’s long-term future and tenure as a Devil are increasingly coming to the forefront.

Implications for the Devils

The Devils have endured a challenging stretch over the past few weeks, juggling frequent roster changes, persistent scoring droughts, and an underperforming power play. However, New Jersey has begun to turn a corner, winning three of its last four games and aiming to build on that momentum as it continues its West Coast swing.

How this group responds over the coming weeks could shape not only the Devils’ short-term results, but also broader roster decisions as the trade deadline approaches. If the defense can find consistency and stability in Hughes’ absence, it may ease pressure on management and buy valuable time for evaluation. If not, New Jersey may be forced to confront difficult questions about depth, development, and direction. For now, the Devils’ blue line remains in flux—balancing opportunity and uncertainty as it navigates life without one of its cornerstone defensemen.