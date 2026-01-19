Maple Leafs Dodged a Bullet With the Rasmus Andersson Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs were linked to a Rasmus Andersson trade prior to the defenseman being acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. While it wasn’t clear if the Maple Leafs were ever close, the Golden Knights gave up a pretty good haul and did so without any guarantee of an extension.

Trading for Andersson would have strengthened Toronto’s blue line with Chris Tanev likely done for the season, but the cost was a major obstacle. The fact that there were no guarantees is what really let Toronto dodge a bullet.

Toronto Was Lucky Not To Have Landed Andersson Via Trade

Andersson has 30 points in 40 games and is headed to the Olympics with Team Sweden. Of course, having a player like that on your roster is a great thing. However, to get that player, the Maple Leafs would have had to part with key pieces from their pipeline — and maybe even their roster — and were unwilling. Instead, Toronto bowed out when it was clear that Andersson was unwilling to commit to any team in the form of a contract extension.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Imagine this scenario: Toronto moves Easton Cowan or a first-rounder for Andersson, thinking they’ve got a shot to re-sign him, but he never truly opens the door to a new deal. I’m not suggesting that the Leafs’ offer was on the table, or any offer for that matter. That said, the return of Zach Whitecloud, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick (which can become a 2028 first if Vegas wins the Cup), and prospect Abram Wiebe that went to Calgary for Andersson at 50% retention, was sizeable, given how many teams bowed out of the race.

Related: NHL Rumors: Tkachuk Back, Maple Leafs, Canucks, & Canadiens Trade Talk

The Maple Leafs would have had to give to get, and they aren’t exactly confident they’ll be a playoff contender, let alone get in. Andersson has been noncommittal to anyone, and this combination of factors should not have given the Leafs any hint that he’d have stayed past July 1.

Andersson Was Always Vegas Bound

Whether it was via trade or in free agency, the writing was on the wall that Andersson was going to the Golden Knights. Previous rumors mentioned that they were his preferred destination. Elliotte Friedman confirmed as much on Monday.

What would have been the point of grabbing a pure rental in a season where things have looked bleaker than ever? Andersson wasn’t going to sign an extension in Toronto; at the very least, he was going to test free agency before maybe circling back. The Maple Leafs could compete this season, but Andersson won’t solve all their problems. Finally, Toronto would have given up a big piece of its future for someone who didn’t ultimately move the needle. And, if for some miraculous reason Andersson did want to stay, the Leafs would have had to give out a six or seven-year deal with an over-the- top AAV to a player who is 29 years old.

That deal won’t come cheap, and it probably won’t age well. The Maple Leafs are already learning you don’t hand out big contracts to players over a certain age.

Andersson is a clear upgrade for Vegas and would have boosted Toronto’s blue line as well. However, acquiring him would have come at a steep cost for the Maple Leafs, all for a player who could have walked in a matter of months. In the end, the risk outweighed the reward.