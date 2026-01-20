Devils’ Jack Hughes Set to Play in 400th NHL Game

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes will already reach another significant milestone in his young but accomplished NHL career. Hughes will skate in his 400th career game when the Devils face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

At just 24 years old, Hughes has firmly established himself as the face of the Devils franchise and one of the league’s most dynamic offensive talents.

Selected first overall by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft, Hughes entered the league with immense expectations. His development since his rookie season has been rapid and unmistakable. Over 399 games, Hughes has recorded 382 points (152 goals, 230 assists), producing at a rate that places him amongst the elite forwards of his generation. His blend of dynamic skating, creativity, and puck management has made him a constant threat every time he steps on the ice.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Thomas Salus-Imagn Images)

Hughes’ breakout was during the 2021-22 season, when he took a major offensive leap and emerged as a trailblazer despite injuries limiting his number of games. That progression continued in 2022-23, when he cemented his status as a superstar. He recorded 99 points, setting the Devils’ franchise record for most points in a single season, breaking Patrik Elias’ longstanding record of 96 points.

This season, despite missing 18 games due to a hand injury, Hughes ranks third on the team with 31 points. While he has experienced a brief scoring lull since returning—aside from his electric goal in his comeback game against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21—his impact remains undeniable.

In Monday night’s game against the Calgary Flames, Hughes registered seven shots on goal and again showcased his value as the team’s top playmaker, consistently creating scoring chances and opportunities for his teammates, including a pass to Simon Nemec for the overtime winner in a 2-1 victory.

Beyond the raw numbers, Hughes’ impact on the Devils is undeniable. He has become the engine of the team’s offense, capable of tilting the ice with his speed and creating scoring chances seemingly out of nothing. Whether driving play at even strength or quarterbacking the power play, he has consistently delivered in big moments, including memorable overtime goals and clutch performances late in games.

Reaching 400 NHL games is a testament not only to Hughes’ talent but also to his growth, resilience, and importance to the organization. Still firmly in the prime of his career, this milestone feels less like a destination and more like a marker along a much longer journey.