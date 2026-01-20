Stan Bowman Still Has Work to Do to Improve the Oilers

After tonight’s home game against the New Jersey Devils, the Edmonton Oilers will have 31 games left in the regular season and only 26 games left after the Olympic Winter Games are over, and their season resumes on Feb. 25. The big question is: has Oilers general manager Stan Bowman done enough to improve the team for a playoff run?

Bowman Has Quickly Restocked the Bakersfield Condors

The Oilers sit in second place in the Pacific Division thanks in part to another Hart Trophy-calibre season from captain Connor McDavid. But this version of the Oilers, under Bowman’s leadership, is a more well-rounded team.

Jun 3, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman, along with head coach Kris Knoblauch, are seen during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Bowman has quickly and efficiently restocked the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Now, when an NHL player suffers an injury, there isn’t such a big drop-off in the quality of player management calls up. Bowman’s trade for Isaac (Ike) Howard and signing Quinn Hutson are just two examples of good, young depth players the Oilers now have in their arsenal.

Goaltending Has Been Transformed Under Bowman

In two consecutive appearances in the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025, goaltending was the biggest difference between the eventual Stanley Cup winners, the Florida Panthers and the Oilers. In both series, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky outplayed the Oilers’ Stuart Skinner with key saves at the right moments.

Bowman addressed the issue this season by trading Skinner to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Tristan Jarry. Although Jarry has a history of injuries, he can perform well under pressure. It was Jarry who backstopped the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings to the 2014 Memorial Cup. That may not seem significant, but winning a championship at any level is important.

Related: Oilers Face Goalie Dilemma With Jarry About to Return From Injury

Since Jarry arrived, however, Connor Ingram has improved his play. Bowman acquired Ingram from the Utah Mammoth for future considerations on Oct. 1 and assigned him to Bakersfield. He was then called up on Dec. 19 when Jarry was placed on injured reserve. Since joining the Oilers, Ingram has a .917 save percentage, a 2.22 goals-against average, and a 5-1 record, making some wonder if Ingram should be the starter over Jarry.

Bowman’s Key Trades and Signings Have Helped the Oilers

Bowman has reshaped the Oilers roster since his arrival in July 2024. His trade for Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in Aug. 2024 is widely considered one of his best deals. Signing free agent Jack Roslovic and waiver pick-up of Kasperi Kapanen have helped the team significantly, while acquiring Ty Emberson and Spencer Stastney have added youth and depth to the defence.

When Bowman was first signed, he was faced with the offer sheets extended to Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg by St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong. He didn’t match the offers. His feet were put to the fire, and the trades and signings he’s made since then have made the Oilers stronger.

What Does Bowman Need to Do By the Trade Deadline?

The roster isn’t perfect. Forwards Trent Frederic and Andrew Mangiapane have not lived up to expectations. Injured forward Adam Henrique might be too slow for the NHL now. The big question is: What will Bowman do to address the team’s flaws ahead of the March 6 Trade Deadline? Will he go out and trade for another 3rd line centre or add experience to the defensive core?

He doesn’t have a lot of cap space to work with, so the moves might be minor. Rumours have surfaced that Mangiapane might want out of Edmonton. If Bowman were to package the veteran forward along with goaltender Calvin Pickard to a team in need of forward and goaltending help, he might be able to improve the Oilers’ chances of returning to the Stanley Cup Final.

Considering all the changes Bowman has made, fans should feel confident that he is on the right track to making sure the team is built to win it all.