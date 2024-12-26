Devils’ Defensive Mindset Having Success in Recent Games

This December, the New Jersey Devils had a rock-solid performance. They began with an impressive 5-1 victory against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Their most recent game resulted in another victory against their division rivals, this time a 5-0 shutout at the Prudential Center that featured three power-play goals.

It’s no secret that the Devils have been on a hot streak. But what makes their success sustainable? The solution is simple: limit your opponent’s shots on goal. For the last seven games, the Devils have not allowed more than 20 shots on goal. And while this might not always result in a surefire victory, it certainly provides a better opportunity for the team to stay at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Defensive and Neutral Zone Productivity

The Devils have been an offensive powerhouse all season long, but defensive play is responsible for their recent surge. Strong puck possession across all three zones has effectively limited the opposing team’s scoring chances.

Their blue line turnaround began earlier this month when they faced the Seattle Kraken. The Devils recorded 36 shots on goal but limited the Kraken to only 19. Their domination was consistent across all three periods. The Devils recorded 64.71% of scoring chances for (SCF%) during the second period and 61.11 SCF% in the third.

Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton Celebrate a Goal for the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Keeping the opposing team’s shots on goal to a minimum has paid off because the Devils are currently on a two-game shutout streak. Against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Rangers, the Devils only allowed 12 shots on goal per game. In their last nine games, the Devils are 6-3-0 when they allow 24 or fewer shots on goal.

The Devils have also gotten better at maintaining control in the neutral zone, which is something they struggled with last season. Based on data from NHL Edge, the team ranks in the 80th percentile for neutral zone time. General manager Tom Fitzgerald recently commended the team’s effectiveness at center ice, recognizing their increased effort. By maintaining a strong front in the neutral zone, the Devils are generating more scoring chances while also limiting turnovers and takeaways.

Siegenthaler & Kovacevic: Shutdown Pairing

All three of the Devils’ defensive pairings bring something different to the table and are successful in their own right. However, Jonas Siegenthaler and Johnathan Kovacevic have shown incredible defensive responsibility. They are effective at shutting down scoring chances and are a large reason why the Devils managed back-to-back shutouts.

Siegenthaler and Kovacevic have combined for 104 hits and blocked 113 shots. This pairing also has an expected 14.1 goals against (xGA), which is 7.2 goals less than the Brendan Dillon-Dougie Hamilton line. They have been phenomenal at preventing the other team from scoring so far this season. According to MoneyPuck, Siegenthaler and Kovacevic only allow 1.61 expected goals against every 60 minutes.

The Devils have also been heating up in terms of high-danger scoring opportunities, and this line is no exception. The Siegenthaler-Kovacevic pairing records 10.51 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes of play (HDCF/60) and is responsible for 61.33% of high-danger goals for (HDGF%). And in the midst of so many shots on goal and scoring chances, Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen record a 93.79 on-ice save percentage (SV%) when this defensive pairing plays together.

Siegenthaler and Kovacevic are a dangerous combination, preventing shots on goal at even strength, but they are just as effective when separated on the penalty kill. Having such a talented defensive combo has given the Devils both the confidence and the capability to have a strong performance across all three periods.

Star Forwards Adopt Defensive Mindset

The entire Devils’ roster is functioning with a shutdown mindset, including two of their star players. It begins in the faceoff circle, which is captain Nico Hischier’s specialty. He leads the NHL with 880 faceoffs taken and has a 55.3% success rate.

Hischier is also able to disrupt the opposing team’s scoring chances by drawing penalties, and his tally of 16 drawn penalties is the fourth-highest in the league. His 200-foot game, playmaking ability, and defensive awareness all explain why he leads the team with 17 goals.

Jack Hughes has also taken on a lot more defensive responsibility this season. He has been incredibly effective on the penalty kill and is currently having a career-high year in ice time when the Devils are down a man. Head coach Sheldon Keefe has deployed Hughes on the penalty kill in 36 games so far this season.

Nearly halfway through the 2024-25 season, Hughes has already recorded 16:46 ice time, which is four times the amount he played on the penalty kill last season. He even snagged his first shorthanded point earlier this month, with an assist on Brett Pesce’s goal against the Los Angeles Kings. With so much defensive awareness across the board, it’s no wonder the Devils are hardly allowing any shots on goal.

Devils’ Defensive Mindset Moving Forward

Overall, the Devils have found success by shutting down their opponents’ scoring chances in recent games. Limiting shots on goal has resulted in quite a few impressive victories, and allowing just 12 shots in a single game has bolstered their confidence. The team has definitely come a long way defensively as compared to last season. They might not always score the first goal, but the Devils have what it takes to stifle their opponents and come out on top.