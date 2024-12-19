3 Key Factors in Devils’ Power Play Surge

The New Jersey Devils are the perfect example of how much of a difference a year can make. Last season, they finished second to last in the Metropolitan Division with a 38-39-5 record. Now, with roughly 40% of the 2024-25 season completed, the Devils have a 99.2% chance of advancing to the postseason.

Amid a tight battle with the Washington Capitals for the top division slot, the team has become a serious Stanley Cup contender. A lot of factors can be attributed to their redemption arc, but one of the main reasons is their power play. The Devils have found long-term success dominating in 5-on-4 scenarios.

Currently, they have the second-best power play in the league, a world of improvement from last season’s 13th ranking. But what makes the Devils’ power play so dangerous? Let’s break down what creates their success on the man advantage.

Defense Leads the Charge

Two defensemen are key factors in the Devils’ top power-play units: Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes. Hamilton is known for his scoring ability, while Hughes can create scoring opportunities by navigating the puck through the offensive zone.

Having a healthy Hamilton is a crucial reason why the power play has come alive. Last season, he played only 20 games before being sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle, but he is back and better than ever quarterbacking the first power-play unit.

So far this season, he has contributed 12 points on the man advantage, including four power-play goals. Hamilton has an on-ice goal differential of 20 and a 95.5% on-ice goals percentage in 5-on-4 scenarios. He also has a 90% Corsi, which indicates his shot attempt dominance.

Hughes plays an important role during the power play as well. Having a versatile defenseman is an advantage in and of itself, but his speed takes it to another level. Hughes has had 161 skating bursts between 18 and 20 miles per hour and ranks in the 99th percentile for speed bursts over 22 miles per hour.

In his third NHL season, Hughes is developing into an elite defenseman. He can shut down potential breakaways, but his excellent skating abilities allow him to make creative plays. Whether going coast to coast or setting someone up for a one-timer, Hughes has been an essential part of the Devils’ power play this season.

High Powered, High Danger

Since bringing on Jeremy Colliton in June, the Devils have adopted a few different power-play strategies. Most importantly, the team is focused on a motion-based style of play, which works particularly well for star players such as Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. Their red-hot power play is fast and furious, and this helps generate a substantial amount of scoring opportunities.

The Devils’ power play has resulted in 26 goals so far this season, with a 90.92 expected goals for percentage (xGF%). But the team has been phenomenal at creating high-danger scoring chances. And the numbers don’t lie. The power play records an average of 33.73 high-danger scoring chances and 3.79 high-danger goals per 60 minutes of play.

Dougie Hamilton and Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There are also a lot of high-risk shots in any given 5-on-4 scenario. The power play has a 91.03 high-danger shots for percentage (HDSF%), as compared to 55.67% at even strength. These numbers have allowed the Devils to score 10 high-danger power-play goals.

As of this week, the Devils are first in the league with 304 high-danger shots on goal. Stefan Noesen, Nico Hischier, and Hughes rank in the 94th percentile or above in high-danger goals. Essentially, the Devils can tie up their opponents near the front of the net, allowing a greater volume of high-risk shots on goal.

Stefan Noesen: Unsung Power Play Hero

The Devils’ power play has a 30.1 success percentage, second only to the Winnipeg Jets. Star players like Hughes and Bratt have been dubbed power-play merchants, but it might come as a surprise that Noesen leads the team with seven power-play goals. In fact, half of Noesen’s goals this season have come during the man advantage.

Reuniting with Noesen has certainly paid off for the Devils. He provides depth, veteran presence, and scoring, but his impact on the power play has been underrated. And quite a few of his statistics in a 5-on-4 scenario are higher than at even strength. For example, Noesen has an expected .73 goals per 60 minutes at even strength, compared to 4.48 on the power play.

Likewise, his on-ice goal percentage is 43.3% higher on the man advantage, not to mention his plus-17 goal differential. Noesen is even better at creating unblocked shot attempts on the power play, as shown by his Fenwick percentage of 88.

Even though Noesen remains on the Devils’ third line, his impact in a 5-on-4 scenario has been undeniable. His playmaking abilities continue to benefit the team, as shown by his Tuesday night power-play goal against the St. Louis Blues. Noesen is on pace to have a season of career highs, and his power play skills are a large reason why.

Power Play Consistency is Key

The Devils’ power play has embraced the one thing the team struggled with last season: consistency. If they can continue to perform at such a high level on the man advantage, the team will be unstoppable. Their speed, defense, and depth scoring allow them to dominate in 5-on-4 scenarios. The Devils have all the proper pieces for dependable power-play scoring, making them a larger threat as the season progresses.