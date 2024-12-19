Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Nylander, Woll, McMann & Domi

In an exciting game against the Dallas Stars, the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 5-3 victory on the back of strong games from several key players. William Nylander, Nicholas Robertson, and Joseph Woll led Toronto, which improved its record to 20-10-2. The win marked its fourth in five games, further solidifying its place atop the Atlantic Division.

Item One: In the Robertson Brothers Face Off, Nicholas Steals the Spotlight

One of the night’s most intriguing matchups featured the Robertson brothers—Nicholas of the Maple Leafs and Jason of the Stars—squaring off in a closely contested game. Once again, Nicholas emerged victorious in this sibling rivalry, playing a key role in the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 win.

Related: NHL Rumors: Rangers, Wild, Oilers, Lightning, Maple Leafs

Robertson delivered his second standout performance in a row, scoring the go-ahead goal early in the second period and assisting on another. His unassisted goal at 5:31 came just 16 seconds after Nylander tied the game, capitalizing on a turnover by Dallas. Robertson further showed his playmaking ability by assisting on Bobby McMann’s goal later in the period, adding to Toronto’s lead while Jason was on the ice for Dallas.

Nicholas Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This impressive display bolstered the younger Robertson’s case for a more consistent role in Toronto’s lineup. The younger Robertson continues to show that, when it comes to their on-ice battles, he has a winning edge over his older brother—at least for now.

Item Two: William Nylander Has Become a Scoring Machine

Nylander continues to be an offensive force for the Maple Leafs, delivering another standout game against Dallas. He scored two critical goals, including an empty-netter late in the third period to secure the victory. His first goal of the night came in the second period, tying the game at 2-2 with a perfectly executed shot off a saucer pass from Auston Matthews. The goal shifted the momentum and highlighted Nylander’s ability to deliver in high-pressure games.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Depth Scoring Emerging at the Perfect Time

With his 20th goal of the season, Nylander is on pace to challenge for a 50-goal season. Through 32 games, he has put up 33 points (20 goals, 13 assists), making him one of the Maple Leafs’ most reliable offensive contributors. His impressive 18% shooting percentage and an average ice time of 19:35 per game underscore his importance to the team’s success. As the season progresses, Nylander’s scoring ability could keep him in contention for the league’s elite goal-scoring ranks.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nylander’s hot streak demonstrates the Maple Leafs’ dynamic offensive depth as they push to solidify their standing in the Atlantic Division. Fans will undoubtedly watch Nylander’s pursuit of 50 goals, a milestone that would further cement his status as one of the NHL’s top snipers.

Item Three: Joseph Woll Was the Maple Leafs Defensive Backbone

Again, Woll proved why he’s becoming reliable in the Maple Leafs net. Facing a relentless Stars offense, he stopped 36 of 39 shots and showed his typical composure throughout the game. Even after his team fell behind 2–1 early in the second period, Woll shut the door, allowing his teammates to regain control of the game.

Related: Woll’s Alpine Odyssey: What Makes the Maple Leafs Goalie Tick?

Woll’s standout moment came in the third period, where he made several key saves as Dallas pressed hard to mount a comeback. His ability to weather the storm was pivotal in helping Toronto hold onto their lead and take home a 5-3 win. With a record of 9-4-0 on the season, Woll’s steady performances are becoming a cornerstone of the Maple Leafs’ success, providing the defensive stability needed to complement their high-powered offence.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As the Maple Leafs vie for the lead in the challenging Atlantic Division, Woll’s ability to deliver under pressure solidifies his role as a key to the team’s success. His consistency in the net could play a significant role in Toronto’s push for postseason success. Now, all he has to do is stay healthy. It isn’t his ability that’s in question; it’s his health.

Item Four: Domi and McMann Were Key Contributors in Maple Leafs’ Win

Max Domi and Bobby McMann significantly impacted Toronto’s victory, showing the depth and energy the Maple Leafs will rely on this season. For the second game in a row, Domi provided a spark, tying the game at 1-1 in the first period with a quick release from the left faceoff circle after forcing a neutral zone turnover. His tenacity and high-energy play shifted the momentum back to Toronto, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Related: Tavares and Maple Leafs Have Ballpark on Cost of Next Contract

Meanwhile, McMann played the unsung hero by extending Toronto’s lead in the second period. His quick shot from the top of the right faceoff circle, set up by a crisp pass from Robertson, caught Dallas off guard. McMann’s goal exemplified the importance of depth scoring for the Maple Leafs, offering a glimpse of how depth players can help Toronto find success.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will aim to build on their win as they continue to seek dominance in the Atlantic Division. With Nylander firing in goals, Robertson making a case for a regular role, and Woll delivering key performances in the net, the team appears to be hitting its stride.

Next, the Maple Leafs face a division rival, the Buffalo Sabres, on Friday. They’ll look to extend their winning streak and solidify their standing in the tightly contested Atlantic Division. With a variety of players stepping up, the Maple Leafs’ outlook is optimistic.