Devils Gameday Preview: Facing the Sharks With 6-Game Win Streak on the Line

On Friday, the New Jersey Devils will host the San Jose Sharks in the second of their three-game homestand, riding a six-game winning streak.

This is the Sharks’ third contest of their four-game road trip, but the last on the East Coast before they head to Minnesota to face the Wild. The Sharks earned their first win of the season on Thursday against the New York Rangers.

Devils Storylines

Cody Glass was noticeably absent from the morning skate. During his media availability, head coach Sheldon Keefe stated, “He’s going to miss some time; the exact period we’re not quite sure, but it’s not a day-to-day situation.” He last played against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, recording an assist and 12:19 of ice time. He has been a strong center for the bottom six.

Without Glass, Dawson Mercer is now centering the third line. When asked about it, Keefe stated, “We know that he can do it. He was a little reluctant just because that line with Nico had been going so well for us.” While Mercer may be reluctant, there is no denying the line’s success. He recorded two assists against the Wild on Wednesday night, while Paul Cotter scored the first goal of the night.

While Jacob Markstrom has also been absent for several games, he is working his way towards a return to the crease. He shared the net with Nico Daws in today’s morning skate. According to Amanda Stein, Markstrom will also participate in tomorrow’s practice.

Arseny Gritsyuk, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The player to watch in this game is Arseny Gritsyuk. He recorded his first NHL goal against the Wild. With four assists to his name, he now has five points on the season. Now on the right wing alongside Timo Meier and Nico Hischier, he will have even more scoring chances.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 6-1-0

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 4 goals (G), 7 assists (A), 11 points (P) Jack Hughes – 6 G, 3 A, 9 P Timo Meier – 3 G, 4 A, 7 P Dawson Mercer – 3 G, 4 A, 7 P Nico Hischier – 2 G, 4 A, 6 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 3-0-0, 1.91 goals-against average (GAA), save percentage (SV%) .931 Jacob Markstrom – 2-1-0, 3.89 GAA, .845 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

San Jose Sharks

Season Record: 1-4-2

Top Scorers:

Macklin Celebrini – 5 G, 6 A, 11 P Will Smith – 2 G, 6 A, 8 P Dmitry Orlov – 0 G, 7 A, 7 P William Eklund – 1 G, 4 A, 5 P Jeff Skinner – 3 G, 1 A, 4 P

Goalie Stats:

Alex Nedeljkovic – 1-2-1, 4.00 GAA, .875 SV% Yaroslav Askarov – 0-2-1, 5.72 GAA, .838 SV%

Team Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article

New Jersey Devils

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Arseni Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown

Stefan Noesen — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Jacob Markstrom, Cody Glass, Marc McLaughlin, Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Johnathan Kovacevic, Juho Lammikko

San Jose Sharks

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alex Wennberg — Jeff Skinner

Collin Graf — Philipp Kurashev — Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro — Vincent Desharnais

Nick Leddy — Vincent Iorio

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Michael Misa

Injured: John Klingberg, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ryan Ellis, Carey Price

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will have one day off before hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Oct. 26, for a matinee matchup at 1:00 pm. New Jersey will then hit the road for a four-game West Coast road trip, their first of the season.