Devils’ Hischier Setting Tone with Leadership During Preseason

There are plenty of storylines to follow for the New Jersey Devils. Dawson Mercer has been re-signed, the Devils finally found their goalie tandem, and the team has added considerable depth in the last few months. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is also shaking things up with a systematic approach to coaching, focusing on speed, strength, and stamina.

There are only a few days left before the team flies to Prague for the season opener, but there is still plenty of time to shake off the cobwebs and hit the ground running. All three preseason games have been filled with highs and lows and it is clear the Devils are fighting to bounce back. In the meantime, the team must build chemistry and solidify their lines before the regular season begins.

On Sunday, the first preseason game resulted in a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders. Regardless of the defeat, fans rejoiced when the Devils scored the opening goal (and halted any chance of the undefeated preseason curse striking again). Then, on Tuesday, they were shut out 0-3 by the Montreal Canadiens in a game filled with needless penalties and sloppy defensive maneuvers.

Just when it looked like the tide was turning in the Devils’ favor, they fell 5-3 to the Washington Capitals on home ice. While preseason games do not count, it’s still important that the Devils set the bar high and establish a fresh outlook leading up to the new season.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There have been plenty of promising moments so far, but the Devils still ended all three games by giving up an empty-net goal in the third. However, the team is one step closer to showcasing a full 60-minute effort. The Devils are skating faster, checking harder, and playing with a high-intensity level in the offensive zone.

I think that when their star-powered roster makes its debut on Oct. 4, the Devils will look like a completely different team. However, certain players have shown top-notch effort before opening night, and throughout each of his preseason appearances, no one set the tone for the new and improved Devils quite like their captain, Nico Hischier.

Oh Captain, My Captain

Hischier continues to be the ideal leader for the Devils, making plays and stepping up when needed. Ahead of the preseason, he made it clear that the team is focused on looking forward, not backward, and he intends to put the disappointment from last season behind him in favor of honing in on how the team can improve during the next few months.

In a recent interview, he stated that by putting in the work early, the Devils are preparing themselves not just for the start of the season but for all 82 games in 2024-25. “Stay balanced, just always come in and have a plan and play game by game, day by day,” said Hischier. He emphasized that the team needs to stick together, putting full faith in each other and their new head coach.

Related: Devils’ PTOs Look Promising at Training Camp

Hischier led the charge against the Islanders, making a statement early on in his preseason debut. The days of the Devils trailing in the first period are long gone. The team is now on the attack, with high-pressure play immediately after the puck drops. Likewise, the lackluster power play from six months ago is a thing of the past. Hischier scored on the man advantage two minutes into the first period, assisted by a no-look pass from Jesper Bratt. Then, in the second period, he returned the favor and aided Bratt on a partial breakaway, giving the Devils the lead again for a short time.

Even though the Devils trailed later in the game, the captain made sure they presented a united front during the first and second periods. He also began a last-ditch comeback effort in the third period against the Capitals. Hischier showed resilience in the face of a three-goal deficit, scoring with five minutes left in the game. Once again, he made a considerable effort and kept the team rallied in good spirits.

Hischier Leading By Example

Hischier looks sharp, considering how much hard work he put into his game during the offseason. In May, he won a silver medal with Team Switzerland at the IIHF World Championship in Prague. His standout performance consisted of six goals and five assists. He even earned the title of team All-Star for Switzerland. Likewise, he spent time in his native country playing with SC Bern. Hischier, alongside teammate Jonas Siegenthaler, also broke the record over the summer for the world’s highest hockey game. The Swiss Devils played at the summit of Jungfraujoch on a synthetic rink 3,454 meters high.

As a result of his offseason efforts, Hischier should be ready from the get-go. His impact on the ice will show how different this year could be for New Jersey. Having a driven leader focused on crucial takeaways and improving each game could be the deciding factor that takes the Devils to the playoffs.

The Devils have tremendous talent to choose from, but their fearless captain is leaving it all on the ice every night. Whether he’s scoring the opening goal at MetLife Stadium or making time to connect with fans, he knows what it means to be a leader. Hischier continues to be the heart and soul of the Devils, and I have no doubt he will lead the team to new heights this season.