Devils’ Jack Hughes Can Reach New Heights…If He Stays Healthy

With training camp right around the corner, there are still a few issues to be addressed for the New Jersey Devils. Their main priority remains Luke Hughes’s upcoming contract, but the matters regarding their bottom-six forward group have finally been addressed.

However, a larger concern remains about the health of their roster. Johnathan Kovacevic will miss the start of the regular season after sustaining a knee injury during the playoffs. Likewise, three Devils required shoulder surgery in the offseason, including their star forward, Jack Hughes. It’s no secret that the team’s postseason hopes rely on Hughes being fully healthy, which is why he must come back stronger than ever in 2025-26.

Previously Hindered by Injuries

For the past two seasons, Hughes has missed significant time with shoulder injuries and has an unfortunate tendency of getting hurt. His bad luck first culminated during the 2021-22 season, when he suffered multiple ailments. In a game against the Seattle Kraken, he dislocated his shoulder after colliding with the boards. While the initial injury did not require surgery, Hughes did miss time, undergoing rehab after being placed on injured reserve (IR). Then, he missed the rest of the same season with a knee injury, which turned out to be a low-grade MCL sprain. As a result, Hughes played just 49 games in 2021-22.

The 2023-24 season was much of the same, as he spent a total of 16 games sidelined with a shoulder injury before the team announced he would not return for the rest of the year. And even though he underwent successful shoulder surgery, the pattern continued the following season. Hughes was hurt once again in 2024-25, after being tripped into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel. His season came to a close on March 2, but he is expected to make a full recovery from surgery before training camp begins.

Unstoppable at His Best

At his healthiest, Hughes is the driving force behind the Devils. A prime example of this was the 2022-23 season, where he played a pivotal role in their record-breaking year. Not only did he lead the team in points with 43 goals and 56 assists, but he also broke the single-season franchise record in points. He even set career highs in his on-ice Fenwick (62.94%), shots for (63.50%), and high-danger scoring chances for (66.02%) percentages. Then, in the playoffs, Hughes continued his impressive offensive production, with 11 points in 12 games.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, even after missing 20 games, he still finished second in points for the Devils. Before his injury, he was on pace to score 93 points and averaged 3.7 shots on goal per game. And despite often making risky plays that resulted in turnovers, goaltenders still had a .899 save percentage (SV%) with Hughes on the ice, the highest SV% since his rookie season. While there’s no use dwelling on the “what-ifs,” you can’t help but wonder if the Devils could have avoided a first-round playoff exit, had they had Hughes in the lineup.

Will Hughes Have a Career Year in 2025-26?

There’s no telling what Hughes will accomplish this season. And he’s certainly on everyone’s radar, considering the NHL ranked him second overall in their top forwards under 25 years old. Playing a full 82-game campaign at his current point production, there’s a high likelihood that he can surpass numerous career-highs. There are a few milestones he can reach, including his 400th career NHL game, as well as 400 career points. So long as he remains healthy and keeps up his phenomenal chemistry with Jesper Bratt, there’s even a chance he can beat the Devils’ single-season goals record of 48, a title currently held by Brian Gionta.

And the best part? Hughes remains locked into a long-term deal, which is considered one of the best contracts in the NHL. Over the next three seasons, the NHL salary cap could increase to $113.5 million by the 2027-28 season. As a result, his $8 million average annual value (AAV) for the next five seasons is a massive steal. His cap-friendly contract will come in handy for the Devils, especially with ongoing negotiations involving his younger brother. Meaning, not only can Hughes have a career year, but fans can rest assured that his relatively low cap hit will be an asset for many years to come.

Final Thoughts

It’s undeniable that Hughes is a cornerstone of the Devils’ franchise, both as an alternate captain and as their superstar center. Since being drafted first overall in 2019, Hughes has been nothing short of exceptional, and the sky is the limit for him headed into 2025-26. However, past injuries have caused a multitude of concerns, so he must bounce back with an impressive performance this season.