Seattle Kraken’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Tye Kartye

The 2024-25 season has been over for the Seattle Kraken for a while. While they did not have a great season, failing to make the postseason for the second straight year, they ended the 2024-25 season with a final record of 35-41-6. Each player on the team contributed in different ways, with some players performing better than others. Let’s take a look at Tye Kartye’s performance this past season.

Kartye’s 2024-25 Season with Seattle

Kartye started the season with a new number. After Andrew Poturalski signed with the San Jose Sharks as a free agent during the 2024 offseason, Kartye swooped in and took his number. Instead of donning No. 52, he changed his jersey number to 12.

If Kartye hoped the number switch would bring him more luck heading into the 2024-25 season, that’s not quite what happened. He played 63 games and recorded a total of 13 points via six goals and seven assists. On Oct. 12, he scored his first goal in just his second game of the season. Kartye then went 13 games before recording another point, an assist on Nov. 8. In his next game, Kartye recorded a goal on Nov. 12. Two games after that, he recorded another assist.

Kartye went on another drought, but scored another goal on Dec. 5, after nine games without a point. On Dec. 8, he recorded another assist just two games after his goal. Another drought struck, and he went 15 games without a point. His drought finally ended on Jan. 28 when he recorded an assist.

Kartye did not play a game from Feb. 8 to March 8. During this time, he played three games with Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, on a conditioning stint. In these three games, Kartye recorded four points via two goals and two assists. After a month off NHL ice, he scored a goal in his first game back. Perhaps the AHL conditioning helped.

There is no denying that Kartye had a streaky performance. He ended the season with a minus-14. Despite his 13 points, he was not able to come away with a positive plus/minus for the season. Kartye spent an average of 9:41 on the ice, which is two minutes less than the 2023-24 season. He took a total of 56 shots and earned a shooting percentage (S%) of 10.7%. His penalty minutes also went up, spending a total of 43 minutes in the sin bin for the 2024-25 season.

Kartye’s Past Seasons with Seattle

Kartye joined the Seattle organization on March 1, 2022, when they signed him as a free agent. He spent the regular season of the 2022-23 season playing with the Firebirds. He played 72 games and recorded a total of 57 points via 28 goals and 29 assists. The Firebirds also made the playoffs that season, and Kartye played 18 postseason games, recording eight points. However, this wasn’t the only postseason Kartye played in. He got his first taste of NHL ice when the Kraken made the postseason in 2022-23. He suited up for ten games, recording five points via three goals and two assists.

Tye Kartye, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Following his performance in the playoffs, Kartye stepped up to play in the NHL full-time with Seattle. In the 2023-24 season, he played 77 games with the Kraken and recorded 20 points via 11 goals and nine assists. He ended the season with a minus-1 and spent an average of 11:50 on the ice. Although he played more games in this season compared to 2024-25, it’s hard to deny that Kartye’s performance took a hit this past season.

Kartye’s Future with Seattle

At the end of the 2024-25 season, Kartye became a free agent. On July 5, 2025, the organization announced that they re-signed him to a two-year contract. He will stay with Seattle through the 2026-27 season.

After a lackluster performance in his two full-time seasons, this is a fair contract. This way, the Kraken can get a feel for Kartye and make sure he is a good fit for the team as a whole. He will have to step up his game if he wants to receive a larger and longer contract at the end of these next two seasons.

Kartye’s Overall Grade

Overall, for the 2024-25 season, Kartye’s performance receives a D-. His point production took a hit, and his time on ice did as well. While the time he spent with the Firebirds helped his performance in the long run, there is no telling what will happen in the 2025-26 season. The Kraken need players who can put up points; there is no denying that. Maybe it’s time for another player, such as Berkly Catton or Jani Nyman, to take Kartye’s place on the fourth line, and he can continue to train with the Firebirds.