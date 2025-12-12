Devils News & Rumors: Quinn Returning to NJ, Meier Absence, Ryan O’Reilly

The New Jersey Devils have mightily struggled, losing six of their last seven and falling entirely out of a playoff spot. They need to figure it out quickly.

Related: Devils Land Quinn Hughes in Suggested Blockbuster Trade With Canucks

In this edition of Devils News & Rumors, we look at Quinn Hughes soon returning to the Prudential Center, Timo Meier taking a leave of absence, and Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly as a trade deadline target.

Quinn Hughes Returns to New Jersey on Sunday

It’s no secret now that Quinn wants to play with his brothers one day. It’s also no secret that the Devils and Vancouver Canucks have had discussions on the talented defenseman. Luke Hughes is locked up through 2031-32. If Quinn wants that to happen, his nearest (and best) shot will be in New Jersey.

Speaking of New Jersey, the Canucks face the Devils on Sunday afternoon (12:30 PM EST) which will mark Quinn’s first game at “The Rock” in 410 days. It’s also his first since it became publicly clear that he’d want to join his brothers one day.

Some have wondered what the reception from Devils fans will be like. Will they chant? Will they cheer every time he touches the puck? Instances like these are rare, but they do happen in sports. At an Opening Day Major League Baseball game, New York Mets fans cheered when Vlad Guerrero Jr. was announced in the Toronto Blue Jays’ starting lineup — hoping to land the star one day. Four days later, Guerrero Jr. was given a 14-year extension. Quinn, though, is likely way less of a candidate for an extension in Vancouver at this point.

Timo Meier Takes Leave of Absence

Since Jack Hughes went down, Timo Meier has stepped up with six goals and nine points in 13 games — a ~38-goal pace over a full season. The Devils issued this statement early on Friday morning:

“The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Timo Meier has taken a personal leave of absence from the team as he tends to a family health matter. The entire organization supports Timo and his family and appreciates everyone respecting their privacy at this time.”

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Obviously, hockey comes second in instances like these. Meier’s teammates, fans, and everyone at The Hockey Writers is wishing the best for him and thinking of him during this tough time.

Deadline Target: Ryan O’Reilly

The Devils have been linked to O’Reilly multiple times in the past couple seasons. It’s easy to see why the Devils have so much interest in him.

This season, the 34-year-old center has 23 points in 30 games, along with a plus-2 rating on a Predators team with a minus-20 goal differential. He’s scored over 20 goals on nine different occasions and is well on his way to doing so for a 10th time.

On Monday’s episode of Sportsnet’s ’32 Thoughts’, insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed the Devils’ interest but added two main caveats. First, O’Reilly would need to approve any deal. Secondly — and this is the case for any trade acquisition — the Devils are going to need to offload a big contract or two in order for it to work, as their cap situation is extremely tight.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.