Devils’ Offseason Stresses Importance of AHL Depth

The New Jersey Devils spent much of their offseason attempting to fill lineup holes and add depth. After a lackluster 2023-24 campaign, a bounce-back appears to be in order. But in addition to stockpiling that NHL talent, the Devils appeared to put a strong focus on increasing their depth at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, too.

The Utica Comets went 32-29-5-6 last season, missing out on the 23-team Calder Cup Playoffs. That finished them just a point ahead of the last-place Laval Rocket in the North Division. The Hockey Writers talked to Comets’ head coach Kevin Dineen about his season outlook and the importance of adding further depth.

Better Future Ahead

Some of Utica’s shortcomings can be placed on the emergence of Simon Nemec at the NHL level, which is obviously a good issue to have. Nonetheless, there’s a wave of players – both new and old – ready to take on important roles. Success in Utica will help develop future NHLers and fortify the Devils’ roster throughout the season.

One player who should take an important role, just as Nemec once did, is Seamus Casey. “There’s obviously a skillset on the offensive side of things,” Dineen told The Hockey Writers. “That composure, the ability to make plays under pressure…we’re excited to see him at the pro level playing against men and professionals.”

Seamus Casey, Michigan Wolverines

Comets general manager Dan Mackinnon told the Rome Sentinel that they anticipated having Casey start in the AHL. He had 45 points in 40 games with the University of Michigan – third among NCAA defensemen. There’s little doubt that he’ll be a key piece for Utica.

But Casey aside, there’s a lot more depth to help the Comets out. Dylan Wendt, Chase Stillman, Josh Filmon, Daniil Misyul, Santeri Hatakka, Nathan Legare, Xavier Parent and Topias Vilen are all returnees who are aged 23 or younger. There’s a good chance that at least some of them will take a step forward in their game and enter larger roles.

This offseason, they added defensemen Nick Desimone and Colton White, along with forward Mike Hardman. There’s a combined 159 games of NHL experience between the three – and 759 in the AHL. The Hershey Bears won the 2023-24 Calder Cup by stocking up on veterans who had previous AHL success, but their additions could also fill in for the NHL squad when necessary. The Devils appear to be following that blueprint.

Young defenseman Mikael Diotte is also joining the squad, whom the Devils signed very late last season. He is a former Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) champ and won the 2024 Kevin Lowe Trophy as the Best Defensive Defenseman in the league. He’s 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, and recently turned 21 years old.

Depending on how initial NHL rosters shake up, Brian Halonen (29 points in 35 AHL games) and Nolan Foote (four points in four AHL games) could join the Comets’ roster as well. In the crease, Isaac Poulter could become a full-time backup/1B to Nico Daws. Poulter had a .911 save percentage (SV%) in the AHL last season, going an impressive 17-8-1, but also had a stellar .939 SV% in 15 playoff games for the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL).

Dineen’s Thoughts

Dineen spoke to THW further about what all of this depth and growth means for the organization: “It doesn’t go unnoticed by our fanbase. It’s important. Utica is a long, proud franchise that wants to have good teams there. And I think when you see the moves that were made by the Devils…there’s an understanding that it’s impactful on how (Utica’s) roster is put together as well. It’s a huge factor – I think Fitzy certainly understands that. I think he’s proven that…signing guys, whether it’s AJ Greer a few years ago that’s gone on to have a successful NHL career. You’ve got (Alexander) Holtz, (Fabian) Zetterlund – two Swedish meatballs. They’re off and in other organizations now…but part of that process is having good quality (AHL players).”

The Comets were dominant in 2022-23, going 43-20-8-1. The development of prospects like Kevin Bahl, Nikita Okhotiuk, Akira Schmid, Jesper Boqvist, Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund within that season could not have happened without supplemental pieces like Greer and Robbie Russo – guys with previous NHL experience who could take leadership roles and mentor younger guys. While those prospects didn’t pan out directly with the Devils’ NHL club, they developed into valuable trade chips which helped land them current NHL guys like Jacob Markstrom, Timo Meier and Paul Cotter.

The Stanley Cup champ Florida Panthers saw their AHL team (Charlotte Checkers) finish first in the Atlantic in 2021-22. Over 20 of those players have recently played in the NHL, albeit some with other organizations. That’s player development at its finest.

There’s a reason that many players come to North America from overseas to further their development in the AHL – and Devils fans should be grateful that the organization gives it the proper attention to detail. There are going to be plenty of storylines surrounding the AHL season, which should boil over into future success for the Devils. The Comets will have their first regular season contest on Oct. 11, at home against the Syracuse Crunch.