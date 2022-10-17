Devils Prospects Report: Casey, Moynihan, Nemec & More

New Jersey Devils’ prospects around the world have begun making their marks as the American Hockey League (AHL), NCAA, various European leagues and major junior leagues are officially underway. Here are the biggest headlines surrounding New Jersey’s young talent:

Casey Is Better Than Advertised

Seamus Casey scored two goals and recorded one assist Friday in sixth-ranked Michigan’s 9-2 blowout win over ninth-ranked Boston University. The former second-round pick also had three shots on goal and was a plus-4 rating.

Making Michigan and @NJDevils fans smile – Seamus Casey with his second of the night pic.twitter.com/BRPIMAeQMW — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 15, 2022

Casey skated on Michigan’s top defensive pair Sunday but was held scoreless in Michigan’s 3-2 loss against the Terriers. The freshman leads all Michigan defensemen with five points in four games and looks to be an offensive weapon for a team expected to push for a national title.

Moynihan Coming In Clutch

Patrick Moynihan had three game-winning goals in his last three games for the Providence College Friars. The senior also had one assist to bring his point total to four in the first three games of the season for the 3-0-0 Friars.

The Devils’ 2019 sixth-round pick is viewed as mostly a depth player but he recorded 25 points in 38 games last season with Providence College and opted to return to school for his senior season to help the 15th-ranked Friars push for a Hockey East Championship and National Championship.

Mukhamadullin Beginning a Hot Streak?

Shakir Mukhamadullin has four assists in his last five games with Salavat Yulaev (Ufa) He also leads all Ufa defensemen with an 88.3 successful passing percentage and a plus-5 rating and is third with 31 shots on goal.

The 20-year-old previously broke the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) record for most points by an under-19 defenseman in the 2020-21 season when he recorded 10 points in 39 games. Mukhamadullin has six points in just 18 games this year.

Filmon Looking Like A Late-Round Steal

Josh Filmon continues to put the puck in the net, as he recorded one goal in each of the Swift Current Broncos’ two games Friday and Saturday to push his goal-scoring streak to three straight games. He is now up to four goals and two assists in five games with the Broncos.

Josh Filmon, Swift Current Broncos (Ed Fonger/Swift Current Broncos)

The 18-year-old impressed in Devils’ rookie camp so much that he earned an invite to New Jersey’s NHL camp, before ultimately being sent back to juniors. Filmon is a big-bodied power forward, who many believe has the potential to eventually develop into a late-round gem for the Devils. In the meantime, the former sixth-round pick will serve as an alternate captain for Broncos’ away games.

The Best Of The Rest

Simon Nemec recorded one shot on goal in his AHL debut Saturday in the Utica Comets’ 3-1 loss to the Hershey Bears. The former second-overall pick looked poised with the puck but was visibly overwhelmed by the speed and physicality of the North American game. He was paired with Tyler Wotherspoon and also saw some power play time. He will look to build on his debut performance when the Comets take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Monday (Oct. 17) in their home opener.

Luke Hughes scored his first goal of the season Friday (Oct. 14) in Michigan’s 9-2 win over Boston University. The alternate captain also recorded one assist Sunday in their 3-2 loss. The Hober Baker Trophy hopeful is up to three points in four games after missing the Wolverines’ first exhibition game due to an injury.

Arseni Gritsyuk started the season very slow for Avangard, but seems to be gradually working his way back into form. He was initially demoted to the fourth line, but has since skated on their second line for two straight games now, where he snapped his 15-game goal-less streak with a power play goal in their 4-1 win on Thursday. He has two goals and five assists in 18 games this season.

Samu Salminen was scratched in the University of Connecticut’s (UConn) first four games so far this season, without reason. It was recently reported that the former third-round pick played for Jokerit’s under-20 team in Finland last weekend, but is enrolled in online classes for UConn. Salminen de-committed from the University of Denver before the season to then commit to UConn, but he has yet to play a game with the Huskies.

Zakhar Bardakov’s fast start with SKA St. Petersburg was halted when he injured his knee after banging into the opposition bench’s door. The Russian forward recorded three goals and five assists in 16 games and is a plus-16 so far.

Nikola Pasic scored two goals Wednesday to add to his team-leading 10 points for Sodertalje SK of the Swedish second-tier league. The skilled winger is only five points shy of tying his total from his 29 games last season.

Although it’s early, most Devils’ prospects look to be off to fast starts. It should be interesting to follow the development of all the prospects in the system as their seasons progress.