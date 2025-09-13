Devils’ Reasons for Positivity on National Positive Thinking Day

Discourse surrounding the New Jersey Devils is not different from all fanbases in that there will always be those who see the glass half full, while others see it half empty. After a disappointing finish to the 2024-25 season, there is ammunition for both arguments when it comes to the Devils’ future outlook.

But today, Sep. 13, is National Positive Thinking Day. With just a few more weeks to go until regular season hockey, let’s do some positive thinking of our own. Here are reasons the Devils could have a great season in 2025-26.

Reason #1: Bottom-Six Scoring Improves

The production from the Devils’ bottom-six was a disaster last season. In fact, it was so bad that it’s almost guaranteed that it would’ve improved no matter what. Then add the fact that they added Evgenii Dadonov, who scored 20 goals last season, along with Connor Brown, who was playing first line minutes with Connor McDavid in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The two are sure to help restore depth — especially at even strength, where they need it most. Dadonov’s 15 goals at 5v5 would have been fourth on the Devils, just one behind Jack Hughes and Timo Meier. Brown’s 12 would have tied Jesper Bratt for fifth on the team.

The Devils will also bring in highly touted Russian prospect Arseni Gritsyuk, who excelled in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last season with 44 points in 49 games. At the age of 24, he’s defensively responsible and can likely become a regular middle-six contributor, giving the team an extra punch.

Reason #2: Reliable Goaltending

For years, goaltending was a concern for the Devils. Now, that’s not the case. Jacob Markstrom was great last season, even though the counting numbers took a hit after he struggled with injury for a little while. More importantly, he showed he can handle the playoffs, as he battled to a .911 save percentage (SV%) despite the Devils getting dominated most of the time.

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

And after last season, “backup” shouldn’t be a word used to describe Jake Allen, even if he is playing fewer games than Markstrom. The advanced numbers show that Allen was one of the better goalies in the league last season, as his +18.4 goals saved above expected ranked 9th out of 66 goalies to play 15+ games (via MoneyPuck). Per 60 minutes, only Toronto’s Anthony Stolarz and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck were better. Allen’s counting stats were respectable (.908 SV%) but the Devils’ defense had a few horrendous games in front of Allen, which skewed them significantly.

Odds are, neither of them will win a Vezina. But they will more than likely keep the Devils in nearly every game, meaning they can consistently steal points on nights when they’re not at their best.

Reason #3: Key Youth Defensemen Taking a Step Forward

Both Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec will be huge contributors for many years. At 22 and 21 years old, respectively, it’s reasonable to expect some steps forward as they continue to grow.

Hughes is on his way to superstardom and started to prove that with 20 points in his final 22 games last season. If he’s even 80% of what his brother Quinn is — and he has the raw tools to give us reason to believe — he’ll be a game-changer for the Devils night-in and night-out.

Nemec revived a dreadful regular season with an impressive showing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and in all honesty, it seemed to be a confidence issue more than anything else. He was poised defensively, never panicked, and showed some offensive flair, including a dramatic game-winning goal in Game 3 during double overtime.

SIMON NEMEC WINS IT IN DOUBLE OT!! 😱



His first #StanleyCup Playoffs goal is the overtime winner!

In all likelihood, Nemec will make the Opening Night roster in place of the injured Jonathan Kovacevic. If he’s able to build off his successful playoffs, they need to find a way to keep him in the lineup.

Honorable Mentions

The Devils’ special teams were superb and only faltered in the playoffs due to injury, not ability. A full season of Dougie Hamilton could also mean the Devils re-gain another lethal offensive weapon.

And lastly, health. There are never any guarantees, but it feels like some positive regression in the injury category is due after the Devils have struggled so mightily for two straight seasons.

The Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win in sports. But if everything goes right, the Devils could establish themselves as a serious contender in 2025-26.