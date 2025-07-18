Devils Shouldn’t Rush to Trade Dougie Hamilton

The chaos that comes with the start of free agency has come and gone, but the New Jersey Devils still have a few items to check off their bucket list this summer. The biggest issue remains re-signing defenseman Luke Hughes, even weeks after general manager Tom Fitzgerald admitted the extension was their biggest priority.

With such limited cap space remaining, it’s possible that the Devils could have one more big move on the horizon. One player that could free up funds is Dougie Hamilton, who has three seasons left on his contract, with an average annual value (AAV) of $9 million. While the organization has not been actively shopping him around, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Devils have been fielding calls about the veteran defenseman. Now that they have a solid blue line presence, is it possible that Hamilton’s experience could be used to bolster another team’s defense?

Is Hamilton Worth the Price Tag?

Hamilton was drafted ninth overall by the Boston Bruins in 2011, and has become one of the league’s top defensemen. He has 13 NHL seasons under his belt, and has been extremely consistent for the Devils, especially while the team dealt with defensive struggles.

They acquired Hamilton in 2021, signing him to a seven-year deal worth $63 million. At the time, he was one of the most highly sought-after free agents, so the contract seemed well worth the price. However, he has been sidelined due to injury two seasons in a row, which raises valid concern. Hamilton has the highest cap hit on the team. For comparison, his defense partner, Brenden Dillon, will earn $4 million for the next two seasons, while Brett Pesce just signed a six-year contract with a $5.5 million cap hit.

Even though parting ways with Hamilton would free up enough cap space to extend Hughes, it would leave behind a massive gap in the Devils’ blue line. Even after missing 18 games due to injury last season, he still led Devils’ defensemen in goals and shots. Last season also marked the eighth time in his career that Hamilton hit the 40-point mark. Meaning, his offensive contributions would be greatly missed should he join another team.

Which Teams Could Use Hamilton?

On July 1, Hamilton’s no-trade clause shifted to a ten-team no-trade list. Theoretically, the Devils could solve two issues at once. Not only would a trade increase the amount of cap space at their disposal, but they could also address the holes in their bottom-six forward group. In exchange for Hamilton, they could try to acquire a third-line center. There’s certainly no shortage of teams that could use an elite veteran defenseman. This year’s class of free agents were somewhat lackluster, without much high-impact talent. Here are a few contenders who could be interested in a Hamilton trade.

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The San Jose Sharks have nearly $20 million in cap space, so they could easily afford his AAV. Likewise, they are in need of a top-pairing defenseman to balance out their young talent. Another option would be the Detroit Red Wings, who could use another right-handed defenseman. Moritz Sieder and Simon Edvinsson are both promising young defensemen who could benefit from having an experienced veteran in the lineup. A final potential landing spot for Hamilton is the Utah Mammoth. He could significantly improve their power play and add an offensive dynamic to their blue line. He even played alongside fellow defenseman John Marino for two seasons, which would give him an advantage of familiarity.

Hamilton’s Impact

To get a general idea of Hamilton’s impact, it’s important to look at his overall stats. Since the 2023-24 season, his goals for percentage (GF%) increased by 12.7%, while his high-danger goals for percentage (HDGF%) rose by 14.96%. And in 5-on-5 scenarios, Devils’ goaltenders had a .914 save percentage (SV%) with Hamilton on the ice.

His offensive dominance becomes clear looking at data from NHL Edge. On average, defensemen recorded 65.4 shots on goal for the 2024-25 season. Hamilton, on the other hand, fired a whopping 186, which puts him in the 96th percentile. He also ranked first in the NHL for shot attempts per 60 minutes, with an average of 20.02.

Related: Devils’ Best Contracts for 2025-26

Aside from his on-ice talent, Hamilton is known for making a difference in the community. He has worked closely with the Devils Youth Foundation, and even partnered with RWJ Barnabas Health to launch “Dougie’s Buddies,” a program that provides local kids with the ultimate fan experience at Prudential Center. (Not to mention the Devils’ running joke that Hamilton poses as their social media admin behind the scenes.) It definitely wouldn’t be easy cutting ties with such a fan favorite.

Closing Thoughts

Hamilton was an undeniable catalyst in the Devils’ rebuild, and has been a crucial part of their blue line for the last four seasons. His high cap hit is definitely a cause for concern, but the organization shouldn’t rush to trade one of their best defensemen. As it stands, the best course of action would be to keep Hamilton on the roster and reassess his performance at next year’s trade deadline if need be.