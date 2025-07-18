Breaking Down the Penguins’ 2025-26 Schedule

The countdown to the 2025-26 NHL season is officially underway with the release of the regular-season schedules for all 32 teams. The Pittsburgh Penguins came out with a bang with one of the most creative announcements, using inspiration from the HBO Max hit show The Pitt, filmed at Allegheny General Hospital. Despite the incredible video reveal and optimism from general manager Kyle Dubas, there’s still a mix of nerves and dread for what the season will bring.

Still, with all the emotions heading into the season, there are some key dates and months to highlight on the schedule. Some of those include the Global Series against the Nashville Predators in November, and what could be the final three times we see Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Alex Ovechkin all play on the same ice.

Penguins Open Up Season With Three Straight Against New York Teams

The start of the season will be interesting for the Penguins. They begin with three games against two Metro Division foes in the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. The Penguins play the second game of a triple header on ESPN as they take to the road on Oct. 7 to face off against the Rangers and former Penguins’ head coach Mike Sullivan. The Penguins have gone 11-12-0 in the regular season against the Rangers dating back to the 2020-21 season.

They will return home to prepare for the Islanders in their home opener on Oct. 9 before welcoming back Sullivan to Pittsburgh with the Rangers. In his return, there is an expectation that he will have a loud ovation and video package after 10 seasons behind the Penguins’ bench.

Splitting the First 36 Games in North America

The Penguins have it pretty good when it comes to their scheduling of home-to-away games ratio. Playing 36 of their 38 games in North America through December, the Penguins have 18 home and 18 away. If the team is as competitive as Dubas expects and wants them to be, this will be the perfect chance to get as many points as possible in the standings.

They will certainly be happy with this as their longest road trip through the first three months is four games from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3. In December, they will have a five-game homestand from Dec. 9-16. The homestand will feature the Anaheim Ducks (Dec. 9), Montreal Canadiens (Dec. 11), San Jose Sharks (Dec. 13), Utah Mammoth (Dec. 14), and Edmonton Oilers (Dec. 16).

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin vs. Alex Ovechkin for the Final Time?

The Penguins–Capitals rivalry remains one of the NHL’s most iconic matchups. The two teams will meet three times this season, beginning on Nov. 6 in Pittsburgh. After that, they won’t face off again until April, when they’ll close the season series with a home-and-home — the Penguins hosting on April 11, followed by a game in Washington on April 12.

This year’s rivalry could carry special significance. Since Crosby and Ovechkin entered the league, they’ve elevated this matchup into one of the league’s most compelling showdowns. The 2025–26 season marks their 20th year going head-to-head — and possibly their last. With retirement rumors swirling around Malkin and Ovechkin, this season could mark the end of an era. If so, fans can look back on unforgettable battles between Crosby, Malkin, and Ovechkin — three of the greatest players of their generation.

Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell Head Home for Global Series

With the success the NHL has seen with playing regular-season games overseas, it will be heading back to Europe. This time, the Penguins will be playing the Predators in Stockholm, Sweden, on Nov. 14 and 16. The games will be played at Avicii Arena. It will be the first time since Oct. 4 and 5, 2008, since the Penguins played a game overseas.

For a pair of Penguins, it will be a special moment as Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell return to their native country. This will allow them to play in front of friends, family, and the youth hockey teams they grew up playing for. It will be a special moment for all involved.

Heavy Schedule In January and March

The Penguins will have two heavier months on their schedule. They are set to play 15 games in January, eight at home and seven away, while playing 17 games in March, nine at home and eight on the road. However, all 32 teams will have a heavy month of March as the league pauses in February for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy – an event NHL players have been looking forward to.

