Devils’ Tatar Talks Trade Deadline & Playoffs Push

Normally it takes the average person anywhere from three to six months to feel settled at a new job. Knowing there is always an adjustment period regardless of who you are, why is it that hockey players are judged after only a handful of games after a trade?

Timo Meier has suited up for 15 games as a member of the New Jersey Devils since the San Jose Sharks traded him on Feb. 26, 2023. He has collected nine points (six goals, three assists) with two of those goals scored on the man advantage. Over the past week, I’ve received messages from fans questioning Meier’s on-ice impact and if the trade was a mistake.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fans have heard general manager Tom Fitzgerald and head coach Lindy Ruff say it generally takes a player anywhere from 15 to 20 games to feel comfortable on a new team. I decided to dig a little deeper and talk to a player who has personally been through it. After the team’s March 31 practice at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, I walked into the locker room and thankfully found the exact player I was looking for.

Tatar Talks About Being a Trade Deadline Acquisition

Tomas Tatar was the perfect player to talk to about the challenges of joining a new team. Throughout his 12 seasons in the NHL, he has been a trade deadline acquisition in addition to signing with teams as a free agent.



“I think the trade is a little tougher than when you sign as a free agent because when you’re traded somewhere during the season, the team might have a certain system that you’re not used to and you don’t have much time to adjust,” he explained. “You have no option, right? You have to do it fast so it’s a little more challenging for a player.”

When it comes to Meier, I asked him a couple of weeks ago if New Jersey’s system was similar to the one in San Jose and he quickly said, no, saying there is definitely an adjustment. The former Sharks forward is still searching for consistency and has played with a few different linemates since his arrival with mostly Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier as his center.

Lines Games Played Total Time on Ice Jesper Bratt – Jack Hughes – Timo Meier 4 41:09 Jesper Bratt – Nico Hischier – Timo Meier 6 38:55 Jesper Boqvist – Jack Hughes – Timo Meier 3 33:17 Dawson Mercer – Nico Hischier – Timo Meier 5 33:01 Jesper Boqvist – Erik Haula – Timo Meier 4 22:24 Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick



Besides Tatar, Erik Haula, Curtis Lazar, and Brendan Smith all have a clear understanding of what Meier is currently going through as each was previously a trade acquisition, but may not have had the same pressure on them to perform as Meier has. Ruff is still looking for the right line combinations as the postseason draws near and in their most recent game versus the Chicago Blackhawks, Meier started with Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer but was eventually moved to the third line to play alongside Haula and Jesper Boqvist.

Tatar Looks Back on Last Season

Last season was Tatar’s first in New Jersey and while sitting at his stall he reflected on the 2021-22 season.

“It was a little challenging last year. I mean, we’re playing a little unusual system than other teams, and it took a little time to get used to it,” he said. “I’m having a lot of fun this year, it’s fun winning. (We have) a great group of guys here, so it’s been great.”

Tomas Tatar, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sometimes you have to take a step back to move forward, and looking back Tatar feels like last season’s misfortunes could have helped them get to where they are now.

“I wouldn’t say we were as ready last year as we are this year. We had to go through that learning process to feel what it was like. You know losing hurts, it’s not fun at all. Maybe we had to take that a little bit of a kick last year to push us forward for this season.”

The turnaround from last season to this one is impressive. They concluded the 2021-22 campaign with 63 points and a record of 27-46-9. Currently, the club has 104 points and are three wins shy of tying the franchise record (51) for the most wins in a single season.

The Slovak winger credits the team’s offseason acquisitions saying they have more experience and even the younger guys have progressed since last season. Meier is another player who has 35 games of playoff experience. He is another valuable piece to Fitzgerald’s puzzle and in his brief time in New Jersey has scored important third-period goals and provided a needed physical presence.

Tatar provided a lot of insight into the challenges of joining a new team and it put things into perspective when watching Meier adjust to Devils’ hockey. The 5-foot-10 forward is happily looking ahead to the postseason and is excited for both his club and the fans.

“We are showing now as a team, we are ready. I think this organization and this fanbase deserves it a lot and I’m very happy to contribute to that.”