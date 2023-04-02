3 Takeaways From Devils’ 6-3 Win Over the Blackhawks

“You don’t want to underestimate any team at this time of year.” – Timo Meier

New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier took the opening faceoff against Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, who suited up for his first game since Jan. 28. The young Devils captain beat Toews to gain possession of the puck and then his club went to work. By the final buzzer Hischier and his team celebrated a 6-3 win over the last-place Blackhawks, and their 48th victory of the 2022-23 season. Here are three takeaways from the Devils’ latest victory as they continue to chase the Carolina Hurricanes and first place in the Metropolitan Divison.

Hamilton’s Historic Night

After a season where everything went wrong, everything is going right for Dougie Hamilton. He scored his career-high 20th goal of the season and later added an assist bringing his point total to 71. He became the third defenseman to hit the 70-point mark behind Erik Karlsson and Quinn Hughes. Additionally, he is the second blueliner to reach the 20-goal milestone behind Karlsson.

When it comes to his club’s franchise history, Hamilton is the third defenseman to earn 20 goals in a single season, but the first blueliner in Devils team history (since the team relocated to New Jersey in 1982-83) to do so, per the postgame media notes. Barry Beck owns the franchise record (22 goals, Colorado Rockies, 1977-78).

Having a Haula of a Time

Throughout the season Haula has served the Devils in different ways. He has the second-best faceoff win percentage on the team, kills penalties, and is a strong veteran voice in the locker room. The goals are now coming for the versatile forward as he lit the lamp in each of his last three contests.

“He’s had plenty of chances during the year,” Ruff said after the game. “We talked about the number of opportunities that haven’t gone in. That goal he scored would have hit something (and missed) 30 games ago. He’s a guy who’s been in the playoffs and played tough games.”

Devils Continue to be the Comeback Kids

Of the Devils’ 48 victories, 25 of them have been comeback wins.

The Devils scored the first goal of the game but gave up the next two with Tyler Johnson and Lukas Reichel both getting the puck past Mackenzie Blackwood. New Jersey rallied back getting goals from Haula, Jesper Boqvist, Ryan Graves, Timo Meier, and Dawson Mercer.

Jesper Boqvist, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“We’ve had a lot of games where the first period hasn’t been our best period,” said Ruff. “Hasn’t been the quickest, haven’t played our quickest, but we have been able to gain momentum through that second period, a lot quicker transitions, longer change for the opposition and we’ve gained a lot of momentum through the second period and carried that into the third. When I break it down it’s one area that I’d really like our team to improve.”

Quick Hits and Observations

Last night five different Devils players earned two points. Haula, Boqvist, Meier, and Hamilton each collected a goal and an assist while Jack Hughes tallied two more assists.

Miles Wood had the lowest ice time among Devils skaters (12:34) but was noticeable when he was on the ice. He fired three shots at Blackhawks’ goaltender Alex Stalock and led the team with four hits.

Hughes has collected 89 points this season (40 goals, 49 assists). With his two assists, he registered his 30th multi-point game, which extended his franchise record for the most multi-point games earned in a single season.

The Devils will conclude their final back-to-back of the season tonight, April 2, against the Winnipeg Jets who are desperately trying to hold onto the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. MSGSN will have the call when the puck drops at 7:00 P.M. at Canada Life Centre.