NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Oilers, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens are likely to look at trading both a defenseman and a goaltender. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are firing on all cylinders and will make a run this season, but what about in the summer? How will Ken Holland clear out some salary cap space? Finally, is there a chance that the Ottawa Senators are sold to any group but the one Ryan Reynolds is in after all the press Reynolds did this week?

Canadiens Could Move a Defender and a Goaltender

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now writes that he believes the Canadiens will look to remove some pieces from their blue line and have the flexibility to send away a goaltender in the offseason. From the defense, among the names that could be shipped out are Joel Edmundson, Mattias Norlinder, or William Trudeau. Among the goaltenders, he specifically looked at Jake Allen.

D’Amico suggests that Edmundson is healthier now and that could make a trade easier than it was at this season’s deadline. And, with only one year at $3.5 million, he becomes a rental option for teams. Norlinder and/or Trudeau could be included as pieces in a bigger trade.

He also took a look at their goaltending and noted that one of Allen or Cayden Primeau could be moved as the odd man out when it comes to their goaltending depth. He writes:

Allen has a value contract at $3.875M for the next two seasons and could be an interesting 1A/1B option for some of the many clubs without a veteran goaltender in the midst. Hughes has mentioned his desire to retain [Sam] Montembeault for the long haul and has indicated his interest in seeing just how high he could push his limits.

Oilers that Could Be Moved to Clear Space

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic recently looked at who becomes expendable for the Oilers this summer. Sending out wingers Kailer Yamamoto and Warren Foegele might be among their options, but Mitchell notes that Foegele is making a case for himself to stick around. From the back end, Cody Ceci could be traded to cut costs, while Philip Broberg’s status as a player who needs to clear waivers might make it so that Brett Kulak is moved instead. He ntoes, “There are some waiver issues.” Both Markus Niemelainen and Vincent Desharnais have to make the team or go through waivers, which could force a trade.

Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mitchell writes that low-cost options will be important and explains:

Edmonton has several inexpensive options on the roster currently that will be unrestricted after the season. Fans should expect one or two of Derek Ryan, Nick Bjugstad, Mattias Janmark and Devin Shore to return next season. Their roles would be third or fourth line… source – ‘Lowetide: How many more college players will the Oilers sign this spring?’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 03/29/2023

They also have some key restricted free agents and if the Oilers want to re-sign all three of Evan Bouchard, Klim Kostin, and Ryan McLeod, they might need more than that projected $8.5 million in cap space they’ll have. Neither one of Kostin or McLeod should be terribly expensive, but the Oilers might want to look at locking up Bouchard to a long-term deal.

Reynolds Makes Strong Play as Future Senators Owner

Elliotte Friedman noted during Saturday’s 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada that with how much the NHL seems to be in love with Ryan Reynolds, other bidding groups are looking at what it will take to buy the Senators and realizing that if their bid is even close to The Remington Group’s bid (Reynold’s group) that they won’t get it and The Remington Group will.

Apparently, Reynolds has done a masterful job of selling himself to be part of the group that takes over, including pitching what his marketing plan would be to sell the team and Friedman noted it’s based on “Ottawa versus the world” which everyone knows will work.

Also with the Senators, there is talk that forward Derick Brassard will take some time to decide about his hockey future after a serious injury that took him out of the remainder of the regular season. Friedman notes that Brassard loves hockey and not to assume he’ll be retiring.