Doan & Thompson Propel Sabres to 4-3 Overtime Victory Over Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers (13-11-6) hosted the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-4) on Tuesday (Dec. 9), in their final meeting of the season. The Sabres dominated the Oilers 5-1 in their last meeting on Nov. 17. They also won this game, defeating the Oilers 4-3 in overtime. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The visitors opened the scoring with 59 seconds left in the first period on the power play. Rasmus Dahlin’s wrist shot from the point was redirected in front by Josh Doan, under the glove of goaltender Stuart Skinner, for his ninth goal of the season. The Sabres took that lead into the dressing room, with Edmonton holding a slim 8-7 shot advantage. Sabres’ goaltender Colten Ellis was shaken up near the end of the first period after being run into by David Tomasek. The netminder left the game and didn’t return, being replaced by Alex Lyon.

Related: Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Oilers – 12/9/25

Buffalo thought they took a 2-0 lead, but the Oilers successfully challenged for a missed game stoppage due to a hand pass, keeping the score within one. However, Buffalo immediately responded 11:03 into the middle frame. Tage Thompson stole the puck from Evan Bouchard behind the net, and he made no mistake in tight. Then, Doan scored his second of the game on the power play less than one minute later. Thompson found Doan down low, and he went between the legs, beating Skinner glove-side. Buffalo took that lead into the dressing room, holding a 14-10 shot advantage in the period, and 21-18 overall. Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson shoots the puck on Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images) The Oilers got on the board just 10 seconds into the third period. Connor McDavid drove hard to the net and out-waited Lyon, beating the sprawling netminder. Then, Edmonton made it a one-goal game 1:56 into the final frame. Leon Draisaitl threw the puck on the net, and Vasily Podkolzin won a battle in front. Podkolzin found the rebound and took three whacks at the loose puck before finally beating Lyon on the rebound. After a parade to the penalty box, the Oilers tied the game with one second remaining with the extra attacker. On a scramble in front, the puck landed on McDavid’s tape, and he buried it to send the game to overtime. But Buffalo didn’t let that comeback bid phase them as they won in overtime, just 33 seconds in. Alex Tuch received Ryan McLeod’s pass alone in front, and he beat Skinner short-side to seal the deal.

The Sabres continue their six-game road trip on Thursday (Dec. 11) against the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, the Oilers conclude their five-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on the same day. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.