Dubas Nearly Never Leafs GM, Canadiens Trade & NHL More Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Kyle Dubas revealed he almost left the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017 to explore an opportunity in Colorado. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are being patient on the trade front, but reports are that they’d like to move Carey Price‘s contract after September 1. Finally, there is more talk linking the Edmonton Oilers to the Detroit Red Wings in a potential trade for a goalie. But, are either of the options out of Detroit good fits for Edmonton’s current needs?

Dubas Nearly Left in 2017, But Lamoriello Changed His Mind

Kyle Dubas nearly left the Toronto Maple Leafs before ever becoming their general manager. In 2017, while serving as Toronto’s assistant GM, Dubas was courted by the Colorado Avalanche for their GM position, but the deal fell through.

On the Cam and Strick podcast, Dubas revealed how then-GM Lou Lamoriello helped him see the value of staying in Toronto, reminding him that familiarity with the team and players made it the best fit. When Lamoriello stepped down in 2018, Dubas took over as GM, crediting Lamoriello as a key mentor. Their relationship remains close, with Dubas praising Lamoriello’s guidance.

In 2023, Toronto chose not to renew Dubas’s contract, and later that summer, he was named president of hockey operations and GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It’s interesting to envision how the Leafs would have been different if Dubas had left and taken the job in Colorado. The Leafs’ roster and the last few seasons of “Core Four” drama would have looked very different.

Canadiens Will Look to Move Price’s Contract

According to Marco D’Amico of RG.org, the Montreal Canadiens are adopting a patient approach this offseason, waiting to move a major contract before making significant trades.

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

General Manager Kent Hughes is limited by Carey Price’s $10.5 million cap hit, which won’t ease until Price’s $5.5 million signing bonus is paid on September 1. After that, Price’s actual salary drops to $2 million, with 60% covered by insurance, creating valuable cap space. Once this hurdle clears, Montreal expects more flexibility to pursue roster upgrades without sacrificing key players or relying on offseason LTIR.

Hughes has emphasized that the team won’t “fill a hole by creating another hole,” keeping prospects Michael Hage and David Reinbacher off the trade block. While no deals seem imminent, sources suggest the Canadiens could make a move later this summer once Price’s contract no longer restricts their cap space.

Oilers Explore Goalie Options: Trey Augustine and Sebastian Cossa?

On the August 11th episode of The Sekeres and Price Show, Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects discussed the Edmonton Oilers’ goalie search and potential targets. Robinson revealed the Oilers initially inquired about Trey Augustine, but the Detroit Red Wings, led by Steve Yzerman, were not interested in trading him.

Instead, Edmonton is focusing on Sebastian Cossa, a 6-foot-6 former first-round pick who is gradually developing. This is not the first time the Oilers have been linked to Cossa, who was once in the Oilers’ system with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL. The problem for the Oilers is that, while Cossa would be a great goalie to have in the system, he has only one game of NHL experience. His AHL numbers are solid, but he’s not a legitimate starter, which is what the Oilers need to today if they plan to make a change to their tandem of Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard.

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter