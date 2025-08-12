Which Avalanche Player Is Most Likely to Be Traded This Season?

It is a fine line between contender and pretender in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche fall firmly in the former category, thanks in part to a core that features two of the very best players in the world in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

The price of contention is having to be creative with other parts of the roster. The Avalanche have already shown a propensity to be quite creative, not afraid to move on from marquee-level names, if necessary. Though the Avalanche are likely satisfied with their roster for the time being, one name could be the most movable piece as the season progresses: Samuel Girard.

The Avalanche Cap Grind

At the heart of virtually every issue the Avalanche have is a tight salary cap situation. Remember the need to be creative? The Avalanche managed to create much-needed cap room by trading Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets in June.

Even after the trade and re-signing Brock Nelson and Joel Kiviranta, the Avalanche have just $2 million in cap space to work with. For contenders looking to make improvements to their roster late in the season, that’s not likely enough to get the job done.

Sam Girard, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Girard carries a not-insignificant cap hit of $5 million for this season and next. The Avalanche also still need to act soon if they plan to re-sign Martin Necas. He might not be quite what Mikko Rantanen was in Denver, but he can be a 90-point player next to a guy like MacKinnon.

Related: NHL’s Top 5 Forward Lines for 2025-26

There is also the matter of Makar’s next contract. Earning $9 million per season, he will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027. He is the game’s best defender, a multi-time Norris Trophy winner and one of the league’s true gamebreakers. There is no other option than to re-sign him at all costs. Girard’s contract could be an attractive trade piece to provide more flexibility.

Why Girard Is Moveable

The single biggest reason is the aforementioned Necas contract. Sure, they could opt to move him this season for other pieces, but it is vital to keep high-end players around MacKinnon. The latter is in his prime, contending for scoring titles, and needs a top-flight winger to work with.

Girard is also potentially expendable because of the rest of the Avalanche defense. Makar and Devon Toews comprise one of the best defensive pairings in the league. They eat huge minutes virtually every night as it is. Brent Burns may be 40, but he still logged quality minutes last season. Josh Manson – when healthy – brings an edge no one else does. Even Sam Malinski looked solid last season.

Because of all those things, moving on from Girard may hurt far less than it seems. He is a solid puck-moving defenseman, but his salary may be better served in other areas. At the very least, he could become a chip to move for help in other areas when the trade deadline comes around.

Does Girard Still Fit in Denver?

For the most part, the Avalanche are locked into their core. MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, Logan O’Connor, Toews, and Mackenzie Blackwood are all signed through 2030. Manson, Nelson, and Gabriel Landeskog all have three years left on their deals.

Between the need to re-sign Necas before next offseason and the looming contract extension for Makar, the Avalanche will need to move a piece or two ahead of next offseason. Girard, solid as he may be, looks like the one most likely to be the odd man out.