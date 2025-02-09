Duchene Scores Twice as Stars Sink Sharks 8-2

The Dallas Stars (35-18-2) completed their West Coast swing in style, beating the San Jose Sharks (15-35-7) 8-3 at SAP Center on Saturday night. Matt Duchene scored two goals for a second straight game, six different Stars had two or more points, and Casey DeSmith made 23 saves in the win.

Related: NHL Rumors: Soucy, Canucks, Cozens, Flames, Stars

William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund, and Walker Duehr each scored for the Sharks. Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves.

Game Recap

For the second time in as many nights, the Stars allowed the first goal of the game on the first shot of the game, as Eklund scored at 1:25 on a centering pass from Macklin Celebrini. Zetterlund made it 2-0 just 81 seconds later at the right post.

Duchene added to a wild start, scoring his 21st goal of the season at 3:02, bringing the Stars to within one. Jason Robertson tied the game 2-2 on a rebound at the right side of the crease for his 20th goal of the campaign, marking his fourth straight 20-plus goal season.

Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mason Marchment jammed the puck behind Vanecek along the right post at 13:24, giving the Stars their first lead of the night.

Duchene scored his second of the night at 7:30 of the second period, tipping in a Thomas Harley point shot after winning the faceoff in the offensive end. Mavrik Bourque scored his eighth of the season, Dallas’ fifth straight on the night, at 15:42, on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Wyatt Johnston continued the onslaught at 11:20 of the third period with a redirection in the slot off an Oskar Bäck pass. Thomas Harley made the game 7-2 at 12:33 when he beat Vanecek short-side high from the left circle.

Duehr finally got one back for the Sharks at 13:00, on a rebound from a Carl Grundstrom shot.

Jamie Benn put the final nail in the coffin at 13:37 with a breakaway goal. That goal was his 397th career goal, his 14th of the season, and the fourth goal in less than four minutes.

The Stars outshot the Sharks 34-26. The Stars went 1-for-2 on the power play and the Sharks went 0-for-2.

Up Next

Both teams will enjoy two weeks off, thanks to the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Stars will be in New Jersey on Feb. 22 to take on the Devils, and the Sharks will be in Calgary on Feb. 23 to take on the Flames.