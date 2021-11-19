Ducks News & Rumors: Getzlaf, Zegras & More

The second half of this week’s Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors is chock-full of milestones as we look back at Ryan Getzlaf’s 1,000th career point, the Ducks’ 1,000th career win as a franchise and Troy Terry extending his point streak to 16 games.

Getzlaf, Ducks Reach 1,000

Tuesday night was one to remember for both the Ducks and their captain. Getzlaf collected his 1,000th career point and the Ducks won their 1,000th game in franchise history. His milestone came just three minutes into the game when the longtime Duck sent the puck into the neutral zone off the boards.

Cam Fowler, up on the rush, one-timed the puck past Vitek Vanecek and sent the Honda Center crowd into a frenzy. The Ducks bench emptied as Getzaf’s teammates came out to mob their leader.

It seemed almost poetic that the game ended courtesy of one of the Ducks’ young phenoms. Trevor Zegras ripped a shot past Vanecek’s glove and into the top corner in overtime to send the Ducks faithful home with a smile.

Getzlaf said this would go down as one of the most memorable nights of his life and even wiped away a tear or two after his family appeared on the jumbotron, congratulating him on the milestone. It’s a momentous accomplishment for a player who has meant so much to the franchise.

Zegras Heating Up, Terry Hits Sweet Sixteen

Zegras is heating up. Don’t just take it from me. The 20-year-old had four goals in three games this week after breaking his scoreless streak of four consecutive games prior to that. He looks to be gaining his confidence back after a couple of dangerous run-ins with the Montreal Canadiens’ Cedric Paquette and the New Jersey Devils’ P.K. Subban.

Zegras is by far the Ducks’ most creative player when it comes to making the offense hum and he’s been in the engine room these last couple of games. He scored the first two power-play points of his young career––both were goals––on Sunday and followed that up with another pair of goals on Tuesday night. The second goal, of course, was the game-winner in overtime and brought out a celebration inspired by former U.S. NTDP teammate and friend Jack Hughes.

The gears just keep on turning for Terry as he extended his points streak to 15 and then 16 games on Tuesday and Thursday night, giving him the third-longest points streak in franchise history. Terry, along with Fowler, registered points on both Getzlaf’s franchise record-breaking point and his 1,000th point and Terry made it a point to talk about how honored he is to have been part of two historic moments in Getzlaf’s career.

This season, Terry has already set career-highs in points, goals, and power-play goals and sits just four assists away from setting a new career-high in assists. His nine goals at even strength rank top five in the league and his 22 points put him behind just Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin for the league lead.

Comtois Goes on IR

Max Comtois’ “sophomore slump” continues to find new ways to kick him while he’s down. Though he no longer qualified as a rookie last season, he did play in only his first full season at the NHL level. He was one of the bright spots on an Anaheim team that finished second to last in the entire league, leading the Ducks in both goals and points.

While it was easy to conclude that numbers like his 17.0 shooting percentage (S%) would regress, his counting numbers have suffered enormously. The winger remains without a goal this season and only recently managed to collect his first point of the season in his 12th game before being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Comtois will likely spend a little more than a week on IR before he can come off and undergo a conditioning stint in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Diego Gulls, much like Mason McTavish did earlier this month.

The Ducks’ eight-game winning streak was snapped last night as they fell 2-1 to old friend Frederik Andersen and the Carolina Hurricanes. The Ducks now have a four-day break before their next game on Monday night at Nashville.