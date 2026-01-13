Ducks News & Rumors: Washe Recalled, Win Drought Continues, and Team Events

The Anaheim Ducks are “so back”… back to their old ways, that is. The team is on a losing streak dating back to Dec. 22. This week in News & Rumors, we’ll take a look at their win drought, the latest transactions, and some extracurricular team events.

Recent Team Transactions

It was reported last week that forward Nikita Nesterenko was placed on waivers, with the intention of reassigning him to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) San Diego Gulls. He cleared waivers, per Elliotte Friedman, and will not be in the lineup with the Ducks for the foreseeable future. Most likely, club staff felt he needed more time to develop; he had just nine points in 28 games this season.

They also wanted to make room for a fellow Gull, Tim Washe, to join the NHL squad. He made his NHL debut near the end of last season, but has been full-time with the Gulls so far this season. The forward has an impressive 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 30 games in the AHL. The Ducks can only hope that his talents will translate to the NHL level and help with their offensive woes in upcoming games.

It is also good to note that goaltender Petr Mrazek was placed on injured reserve (IR) on Jan. 7, and Ville Husso will once again back up Lukas Dostal. Troy Terry is listed as day-to-day and is a game-time decision for Tuesday’s matchup against the Dallas Stars.

The Losing Streak Continues

The Ducks had it all. They were first in the Pacific Division, were the masters of last-minute comeback wins, and truly had the hockey world on their side. That all came crashing down in late December when the team lost to the Seattle Kraken, kicking off a nine-game loss streak… and counting. In that span, the Ducks have scored just 22 goals and let in a whopping 50. Not only are they losing, but they’re losing by large margins.

The Anaheim Ducks face off against their long-term rivals, the Los Angeles Kings. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

What happened? Besides Frank Vatrano, no key players are out long-term. There have been no major changes to the team. Their offensive production just fizzled out, and goaltending is not where it has been nor where it needs to be. Dostal was activated off injured reserve on Dec. 12, and doesn’t seem to be the same as he was before he was injured.

Sure, you can recall talented young players like Washe, shake up the lineups, and even go on a road trip, but there is something fundamental that is not clicking. Leo Carlsson and Chris Kreider are not scoring like they once were, nor are many other forwards. The team is losing its fight early on and not giving late-game “all-or-nothing” performances like they used to. If they don’t get their spark back soon, they might have to wave goodbye to the playoffs yet again.

Off-Ice Activities

While the Ducks may be losing, at least they’re having fun off the ice. This past weekend, the team hosted its annual “Dux in Tux” fundraiser. The event is a showcase of top local chefs, with fan-favorite Ducks players acting as sous chefs and waitstaff for attendees. Funds from the event benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, “which facilitates programs such as Ducks S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education), Learn to Play and inclusive hockey programs,” per the team’s press release.

Next month, the team and fans will take over Disneyland Resort for a day as the team hosts its annual Ducks Day at Disney on Feb. 22. Fans will get to participate in a “Take Flight Fan Rally” featuring the team’s DJ, cheerleaders, and some friendly competition between players. Players will also be mingling, playing games, taking photos, and going on rides throughout the day. Ducks Day at Disney is always a fan-favorite event, so secure your tickets now if you want to attend.

Before Disney Day, though, the Ducks have a lot of hockey to attend to and some much-needed wins to chase. They play host to the Stars on Tuesday before engaging in a back-to-back with the Los Angeles Kings on Friday and Saturday.