Hughes Brothers Named Cover Athletes for NHL 25

EA Sports announced that Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and New Jersey Devils stars Jack and Luke Hughes will be on the cover of NHL 25. The game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on Oct. 4. Quinn, Jack, and Luke are the first set of brothers to be featured on the cover of EA’s coveted game.

“I think it was really special that the three of us could do it together,” Jack, from his offseason home, shared, “I think we’re the first brothers that have done the cover together, so pretty special for us. And you know, for me, that was a really exciting thing, just being on the cover. And obviously, it’s a plus being on the cover with Luke and Quinn.”

“It’s a really great honor and something we never really dreamt of as kids,” Luke added, “We grew up playing (EA’s) NHL, and it’s just such an honor and really special for us to be on it.”

Just after the All-Star Game, eldest brother Quinn texted middle brother Jack about the proposed idea. It has been in the works for a few months, culminating in a video and photo shoot earlier this summer to put the final touches on being the first trio of brothers on an EA NHL game.

“I think all of us are just honored because it’s a hard thing to be on the cover and there’s so many great players in the league,” said Quinn, the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman. “For them to decide to attach their brand with the three of us was pretty cool.”

The Hughes brothers have won several individual and team accolades and medals at various international events. They are now the faces of NHL franchises that are looking to become long-term contenders and Stanley Cup winners.