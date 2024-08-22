Oilers: 4 Players They Should Consider Signing to a PTO

After losing Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway to the St. Louis Blues, while also trading Cody Ceci to the San Jose Sharks, the Edmonton Oilers have a few roster spots up for grabs this season. They were able to add Vasily Podkolzin and Ty Emberson to help make up for the losses, though both players are far from proven at the NHL level.

There have been rumblings that the Oilers front office is looking to sign a player or two to a professional tryout contract (PTO) ahead of training camp. They not only have roster spots available, but they will have the cap space to sign a player or two should they see fit, as Evander Kane will be placed on long-term injured reserve once the 2024-25 season begins. Here’s a look at four players who remain on the free-agent market that could fit.

Tyson Barrie

In the last 24 hours, unconfirmed reports have suggested that the Oilers might bring in Tyson Barrie on a PTO. It makes sense, as their blue line could use help on the right side, and the organization is very familiar with the 33-year-old, who spent parts of three seasons with them from 2020 to 2023.

During his run in Edmonton, Barrie was very productive offensively, thanks in large part to his time on the first power-play unit. That role would no longer be an option, given the emergence of Evan Bouchard, but he could still be valuable as a leader. He was a beloved figure in the Oilers’ dressing room and could help fill Ceci’s shoes, who was also a team favourite.

Justin Schultz

Justin Schultz is another former Oiler who is worth considering. The 34-year-old defenceman hasn’t developed into the star many projected him to be when entering the NHL, but he has carved out an impressive 745-game career.

Schultz is similar to Barrie in a lot of ways. He too is a right shot and has some offensive talent, with 324 points in his career. He has defensive deficiencies but would be a useful depth piece on a blue line that is underwhelming for a Stanley Cup contender.

Kailer Yamamoto

Yes, another former Oiler. It’s been a difficult offseason for many ex-Oilers who are looking for new homes, including Kailer Yamamoto. The 25-year-old spent last season with the Seattle Kraken after playing 244 games with the Oilers – the team that drafted him 22nd overall in 2017.

Kailer Yamamoto, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Holloway’s departure, there is a spot up for grabs upfront. Podkolzin, along with another trade acquisition, Matt Savoie, are candidates, but neither are locks. Bringing in Yamamoto for some extra competition in training camp could prove useful. However, he might not be available much longer, as the Boston Bruins are said to be interested in signing him to a PTO.

Blake Wheeler

Blake Wheeler is another free-agent forward who is believed to have interest from the Bruins. The 37-year-old is not far removed from being a point-per-game player but is coming off of a rough season with the New York Rangers when he managed just nine goals and 21 points in 54 games.

Though father time may be to blame for Wheeler’s recent struggles, bringing in a veteran who has accomplished so much would be beneficial for the Oilers in training camp. At worst, management will discover he’s no longer the player he once was and can set him free. There’s zero risk and plenty to be gained from signing him to a PTO.

At Least One PTO Likely

With the departures of Holloway, Broberg, and Ceci, it is hard to imagine that the Oilers won’t sign at least one player to a PTO ahead of training camp. Most signs seem to be pointing to Barrie, but it wouldn’t come as a major surprise to see any of these players signed by the Oilers in the coming weeks.