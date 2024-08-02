Easton Cowan’s Bold Bid for a Maple Leafs Roster Spot

Easton Cowan, the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ 2023 first-round draft pick, had an exceptional season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season. He nearly led his team to the championship, exceeding expectations with his stellar performance. However, Cowan could face a dilemma with the Maple Leafs this season.

Listening to Cowan talk about his role in the World Juniors and his desire to make the Maple Leafs roster out of training camp, it’s clear he’s confident, and he deserves to be. Despite being a late first-round pick, he’s proven to be a top prospect. His Knights came within a goal of winning the Memorial Cup. He has a relentless motor and a lion’s heart.

Cowan Declares: I’m Going to Make the Maple Leafs Roster

In some ways, he’s almost laid down the gauntlet for the team. Ignoring his determined mantra is hard: “I want to make the team.” This echoes Simon Benoit‘s last season but with a crucial difference. Benoit made bold claims without a solid case; his season with the lowly Anaheim Ducks made Maple Leafs fans suspect. [He proved his doubters all wrong.]

Cowan is a different kettle of fish. He has put in the work in juniors and emerged successful. He’s become a leader – both on and off the ice. Yes, he has to transition to the NHL, and that’s tough. But Cowan seems to think it’s little more than a formality. At the World Juniors, he took on a mentoring role, welcoming younger players and offering guidance. This kid is pumped and ready.

What Will the Maple Leafs Do With Cowan’s Challenge?

What do the Maple Leafs do with him? Would they send him back to juniors when he has nothing to prove? The writing is on his own wall – at least. Cowan is poised to make the team. He’s almost daring the Maple Leafs to cut him. He proclaimed his readiness, leadership, and potential to make the team – over and over again. The question for the Maple Leafs is how (and where) to harness this youngster’s talent and confidence.

Easton Cowan, with the London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Cowan is 19 years old and too young to play in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies. This leaves the Maple Leafs with two options: either he earns a roster spot out of training camp, and they keep him with the team for the entire season, or they can send him back to the Knights. Given his impressive season and the fact that he has little left to prove at the junior level, sending him back to the OHL could be seen as a wasted opportunity for further development.

From the outset, Cowan has made it clear to the Maple Leafs organization that he expects to make the team out of training camp. In a situation like this, where a young player is so self-assured and skilled, what reasons might the Maple Leafs have for not giving him a spot? Cowan could fall on his face, unable to handle the pressure of being on an NHL roster. But, really, does anyone out there think it’s a possibility? I don’t.

Why Would the Maple Leafs Send this Kid Back to Juniors?

There is some logic to sending Cowan back to London. Management might want to avoid rushing his development. While Cowan is undoubtedly talented, the jump to the NHL is significant. Some players benefit from additional time in junior to refine their skills and build confidence. However, it’s debatable whether more time in junior would offer him meaningful growth.

Another reason could be the team’s roster dynamics and salary cap considerations. Cowan would take up a valuable roster spot but at a low cap hit, which benefits the team. Since he is likely to become a strong NHL player, starting him now could be a strategic move.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There could be psychological implications if the Maple Leafs cut him after training camp. If he doesn’t make the team, could it impact his confidence and motivation? One would think not. However, it could make him angry, as in the current case of Nick Robertson. I don’t think the Maple Leafs want to incur that kind of anger from Cowan.

Will Cowan Earn a Roster Spot?

The question is whether the team will create a roster spot for this promising young player. With his talent, confidence, and determination, Cowan has shown he is ready for the next step. The Maple Leafs must carefully consider their decision, weighing the benefits of his immediate impact against the long-term development strategy for their budding star.

By the way, Benoit made the team and earned a contract extension. Who’s to say Cowan won’t do that, too, and become a leader on the team? I’m not betting against him.