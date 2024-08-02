NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Stars, Blue Jackets, Devils

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the latest on the Detroit Red Wings and their negotiations with Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider? Meanwhile, what’s happening as the Dallas Stars try to work out a deal with Thomas Harley? There hasn’t been much action on the Patrik Laine trade front, and former New Jersey Devils’ forward Michael McLeod has signed in the KHL.

Latest on Red Wings Talks With Seider and Raymond

Luke Fox of Sportsnet took a closer look at the two big RFA names in Detroit and provided an update on both Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond. In Seiders’s case, noting that rebuilding teams typically don’t hesitate to secure their young star defensemen, something might be close. Meanwhile, Yzerman’s approach to Lucas Raymond’s contract might differ.

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fox cited Ottawa’s eight-year, $64.4 million deal for Jake Sanderson and Buffalo’s substantial offers to Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power as the trends the Red Wings will follow when it comes to Seider. He suggests an imminent eight-year extension that would make Seider the highest-paid defenseman on the team. An average annual value (AAV) of around $8.6 million is expected, placing him just below captain Dylan Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit.

As for Raymond, a mid-term deal might be more likely. Citing the four-year, $7.875 million contract for Alex DeBrincat as a comparable, Raymond could receive a shorter commitment. Yzerman acknowledged a trend towards shorter contracts, balancing the risk of losing control of the player with the uncertainties of long-term deals. Raymond, however, might be more open to a long-term extension.

“I love this team, I love the city, and I want to be here,” Raymond affirmed.

Stars Taking Their Time with Harley?

Fox also notes that the Dallas Stars’ slow grooming of Thomas Harley has become a key storyline this season as they charge toward another Western Conference final. GM Jim Nill might bridge Harley, similar to how he handled Jason Robertson, since Harley has only one full NHL season and lacks arbitration leverage.

With veterans Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell already signed for 2024-25, and the additions of Matt Dumba and Ilya Lyubushkin to replace Ryan Suter and Chris Tanev, getting Harley locked in will give the Stars a deep and well-balanced blue line. Fox pointed out that Nill once took a gamble on John Klingberg by signing him early to a long-term deal and it paid off with his best seasons at a bargain rate in Dallas. He might make a similar bet on Harley.

Not Much Trade Interest in Patrik Laine

The Columbus Dispatch’s Brian Hedger cited Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell who said it has been a slow trade market for Patrik Laine. So far, only one team has expressed interest in the 26-year-old winger. Waddell isn’t surprised, noting this could take some time given the stage of the offseason. He noted, “If I wanted to eat half I could’ve traded him by now, but that’s not my first choice.”

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Laine requested a trade this spring and recently emerged from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, allowing Waddell to discuss trade destinations with him. There has been a ton of attention drawn to the idea of a trade from fans and media journalists trying to predict the perfect landing spot, but there are several factors that complicate a Laine trade.

Most notably, Laine’s contract is a significant hurdle, with an $8 million average annual value through 2025-26 and a 10-team no-trade list.

Michael McLeod Signs in the KHL

Free agent center Michael McLeod has signed a one-year contract with Kazakhstan’s Barys Astana of the Kontinental Hockey League, the team announced. The former Devil is one of five players awaiting trial for charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving members of the Canadian men’s national junior team in 2018.

McLeod is the second of the five players charged to sign with KHL clubs as Dillon Dubé signed with Belarus-based Dinamo Minsk on July 1.

