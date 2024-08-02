Ducks News & Rumors: Gibson, Marner, Laine & More

August typically isn’t a month for blockbuster moves in the NHL, but that hasn’t quelled speculation surrounding the Anaheim Ducks and some prominent players. The latest edition of Ducks News and Rumors checks in on netminder John Gibson while examining the possibilities of adding Patrik Laine or Mitch Marner. The 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase (WJSS) is well underway and has some Ducks prospects making waves.

Gibson’s Contract Remains an Issue in Trade Discussions

Eric Stephens of The Athletic believes general manager Pat Verbeek should be more amenable to retaining salary to open up more trade possibilities (from ‘Anaheim Ducks mailbag, Part 1: Offseason moves, Mitch Marner, John Gibson and more,’ The Athletic, July 24, 2024). Stephens called Verbeek’s reluctance to retain part of Gibson’s $6.4 million cap hit a major stumbling block in trade talks. The 31-year-old Gibson still has three seasons remaining on his current contract. The team’s unwillingness to retain and his injury history are not new issues.

Stephens also brought up the possibility of hesitancy from interested clubs who might wonder if Gibson can get back on track in a different market. Over the past two seasons, the veteran netminder has a 27-58-10 record with a 3.78 goals-against average, one shutout, and an .894 save percentage (SV%). It has been a struggle for him to play behind a team that has been among the worst in the league at defending and providing offensive support. Still, he performed admirably in 2023-24 before disaster struck down the stretch. He allowed five or more goals in a game on only two occasions while posting a 7-14-0 record and .909 SV% across his first 23 appearances. However, he went 6-13-2 with an .867 SV% in his next 23 outings. Gibson allowed five or more goals nine times during that stretch.

With Lukas Dostal poised for an increased role in 2024-25, Gibson could become an expensive backup goaltender. That could loosen Verbeek’s resolve regarding salary retention.

Would Marner Be a Fit for the Ducks?

Following another disappointing first-round playoff exit for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the future of Mitch Marner has been a popular topic. Stephens also can’t see the Ducks giving Marner a long-term contract that carries an eight-figure average annual value. He has one more season left on his six-year, $65.41 million deal and is seeking a pay increase with unrestricted free agency looming next summer. Verbeek would probably prefer to wait, with plenty of cap flexibility in hand, for when the team’s young core group needs new agreements.

Trade talk has quieted around Marner lately, but theorizing about possible landing spots for the talented playmaker will persist until his situation is resolved. On the surface, the Ducks seem like a good match, just like fellow Leafs forward William Nylander did at one point. Nylander was taken off the table when he signed a monster eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Jan. 8. The Ducks desperately need offense and have been actively searching for right-handed producers.

Related: Anaheim Ducks 2024-25 Projected Lineup

However, Stephens doesn’t envision a scenery where the Ducks could or should add Marner. He doesn’t believe the 27-year-old forward would be interested in signing or being traded to the Ducks. Anaheim isn’t an attractive destination right now. Due to a full no-move clause, Marner has a great deal of control over whether or not he gets dealt and where he gets traded should he choose to go elsewhere.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stephens also can’t see the Ducks giving Marner a long-term contract that carries an eight-figure average annual value. He has one more season left on his six-year, $65.41 million deal and is seeking a pay increase with unrestricted free agency coming next summer. Verbeek would probably prefer to wait, with plenty of cap flexibility in hand, for when the team’s young core group needs new agreements.

What About Laine as an Option for the Ducks?

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic mentioned Anaheim as a likely trade destination for Patrik Laine (from ‘Blue Jackets Sunday Gathering: Arbitration avoided after Kirill Marchenko signs,’ The Athletic, July 28, 2024). It isn’t the first time Laine has been linked to the Ducks. The goal-scoring right winger has 204 tallies in 480 career contests.

Similarly to Gibson, Laine has injury problems and an expensive contract to consider. The Columbus Blue Jackets have the 26-year-old forward on the books for another two years with an $8.7 million cap hit. Portzline sees the Ducks as a good fit because of the team’s immense cap space. As previously mentioned, the club would also like to add offensive assistance to the top six, especially from a right-handed skater.

Ducks’ World Junior Hopefuls Skating With National Teams

The Ducks have several prospects taking part in the 2024 WJSS. Beckett Sennecke is skating with Canada. After being taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, he told TSN’s Mark Masters that he is highly motivated. “I’ve always had high expectations, but everyone else’s expectations increased a lot, so I have to live up to those and prove to them that Anaheim made the right choice.”

Carey Terrance and Austin Burnevik have been working with the United States. Terrance served as an extra forward for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, but he could earn a roster spot for the 2025 tournament thanks to his speed and physical play. Burnevik, a sixth-round selection (182nd overall) in 2024, is vying for a depth role while showcasing his hockey smarts.

Lucas Pettersson has been competing for Sweden. He was chosen in the second round (35th overall) in 2024. The 18-year-old is a strong two-way center with speed and scoring ability. He could carve out a depth role for himself on the junior team of the Swedes.

The next step for the prospects of the Ducks will be attending a rookie camp before competing in September’s 2024 NHL Rookie Faceoff. That will lead into training camp with the big club before the start of the 2024-25 season.