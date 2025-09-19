Edmonton Oilers 2025 Training Camp: By the Numbers

The Edmonton Oilers are now in training camp at Rogers Place as they begin preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season.

Camp opened on Wednesday (Sept. 17) with medical and fitness testing. The Oilers will then have a few days on the ice before seeing their first action of the preseason on Sunday (Sept. 21), when Edmonton takes on the Calgary Flames in a pair of split-squad games with each team hosting the other.

To start, there are 55 players in Oilers camp: 33 forwards, 16 blueliners and six goalies. Here’s a deeper look into Edmonton’s training camp roster by the numbers:

25 – Newcomers to the Oilers

Of the 56 players (33 forwards, 17 defencemen, six netminders) that attended Edmonton’s 2024 training camp, 31 are back this year. That means there are 25 newcomers.

Position-wise, the rate of turnover is pretty consistent throughout the roster: 15 of the 33 forwards (45%) and seven of the 16 rearguards (44%) are new to Oilers camp this year. Four of the six goalies attended Edmonton’s camp 12 months ago.

31 – Canadians in Camp

The majority of players in camp are Canadian. The United States, with 11 players, is the second-most represented country. Six European nations have at least one player in camp.

Of the 31 Canadians, 17 hail from Ontario, while nine are native Albertans. Three come from British Columbia, with one each from Quebec and New Brunswick.

197 – Average Weight in Pounds

The average weight of the players in Oilers training camp is just a few pounds under 200. By position, the goalies average exactly 205 pounds, while the defencemen average 199.3 pounds, and the forwards have an average weight of 194.1 pounds.

Trent Frederic, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Centre Trent Frederic is the heaviest player, tipping the scales at 221 pounds, just one pound more than blueliner Luke Prokop. Defenceman Beau Akey is the lightest player in camp, weighing 174 pounds.

73 – Average Height in Inches

The average height of all the players in camp is 6-foot-1. Not surprisingly, given the current trends in hockey, goaltender is the tallest position, with an average height of 6-foot-3. The blueliners stand an average of 6-foot-2, while the forward group has an average height of 6-foot-1.

Only 12 of the 55 players are under 6-feet tall. The tallest player in camp is the 6-foot-6 Prokop, while the shortest is veteran minor-leaguer Seth Griffith, who is just 5-foot-9.

13 – Players Over Age 30

While the average age of all players in Edmonton’s training camp is just under 26, there are 13 of them who are in their 30s.

The two oldest players are both 35: forward Adam Henrique, who was born on Feb. 6, 1990, and defenceman Mattias Ekholm, whose birthdate is May 24, 1990.

2 – Picks From the 2025 Draft

At the other end of the age spectrum are a pair of 18-year-olds that the Oilers selected at the NHL Draft back in June: Tommy Lafrieniere (drafted 83rd overall) and David Lewandowski (drafted 117th overall).

Those two forwards are the only 2025 draft picks attending this year’s main camp in Edmonton. There are also a pair of 2024 draft picks at camp, forwards Connor Clattenburg and William Nichol.

33 – Players With NHL Experience

Oilers camp isn’t lacking for players with NHL experience, as there are 19 forwards, 11 defencemen, and three goaltenders that have played at least one NHL game in their career.

Of those 33, 27 spent time in the NHL in 2024-25, including 24 that suited up for Edmonton during the regular season, 19 of whom played at least one playoff contest with the Oilers.

0 – Stanley Cup Champions

There is not a single player in Edmonton’s training camp that has a Stanley Cup ring in their possession, although 17 of them have played in the Stanley Cup Final. Ekholm, Henrique, and Mattias Janmark have all played in three separate NHL championship series, while another nine suited up with the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final each of the last two years when Edmonton was beaten by the Florida Panthers.

Suffice to say, this is a team that collectively has experienced a lot of heartbreak. The Oilers hope that when they assemble for training camp next year, there will be an entire roster’s worth of players that own a championship ring.