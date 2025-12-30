Edmonton Oilers’ 2026 New Year’s Resolutions

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the Edmonton Oilers’ performance so far this season, as well as look ahead to see what 2026 may bring. The team is currently battling for the top spot in the Pacific Division with a 20-14-6 record. They are neck and neck with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.

With the New Year fast approaching, the Oilers need certain players to step up and find their role down the stretch, especially if they hope to reach the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season. Here are three resolutions that can help the Oilers find success for the remainder of this season and heading into the offseason.

Find More Consistency

The Oilers must find more consistency heading into 2026. They are still seeking their first three-game winning streak of the season, and haven’t completely found their rhythm. They got off to a mediocre start, but have had a much better December, going 9-4-1 this month.

Consistency starts in net, and the Oilers addressed their goaltending, acquiring Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick. Unfortunately, Jarry got injured after just three games with his new team. However, the Oilers called up Connor Ingram from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) to fill in. He has been a steady presence in the crease, holding a 2.35 goals-against average (GAA) and a .915 save percentage (SV%) in his three starts. The Oilers require stability in goal, and if they can consistently get solid goaltending, the wins will follow.

Goaltending is only part of it, but the team as a whole have taken too many nights off during the first half of the season. That can be attributed to their tough road-heavy schedule, but there should be no excuses moving forward. They don’t play another game in the Eastern Time Zone, and have many home games coming up. This is the perfect opportunity to find that consistency and carry it over into the remainder of the season, and into the playoffs.

More Bottom Six Production

Edmonton’s bottom six has been extremely disappointing. They don’t generate much offensively, and when the offensive game is struggling, they need to find other ways to contribute, which they haven’t. They aren’t physical, they rarely fight, and they lack identity.

The leader of the bottom six is Adam Henrique, since he’s the third-line centre. He should be playing an important role, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations. The 35-year-old forward has two goals and nine points in 39 games this season, but hasn’t scored in 31 games, dating back to Oct. 23 against the Montreal Canadiens. He’s also pointless in his last 11 games. The Oilers require a new third-line centre because Henrique isn’t capable anymore. That should be management’s biggest priority ahead of the trade deadline.

Adam Henrique, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They also have Trent Frederic and Andrew Mangiapane, who haven’t contributed at all. Mangiapane has five goals, and Frederic has two goals this season. They’ve struggled offensively and haven’t provided energy, which the bottom six requires. Maybe a new centre will help those two get going. The Oilers have had too many passengers in the bottom six, and something must change heading into 2026.

Management Must Stop Handing Out Trade Protection

No-movement clauses should only be given to the elite players, but management continues to hand out these clauses like candy on Halloween. This makes trading extremely difficult and nearly impossible. Evan Bouchard is the only player making over $2 million without trade protection. The only other players were Skinner and Kulak, which made them expendable in the Jarry trade.

Why does every bottom-six player have some sort of trade protection? Mattias Janmark has a modified 10-team no-trade list, Mangiapane has a full no-trade clause, and both Frederic and Henrique have full no-movement clauses. These players are easily replaced, yet they still have job security. Management really handcuffed themselves with these clauses and limited their flexibility to make moves.

Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.