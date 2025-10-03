Edmonton Oilers Extend Head Coach Kris Knoblauch Through 2028-29

The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have extended head coach Kris Knoblauch, who is now set to remain behind the bench for the club until the end of the 2028-29 season.

The #Oilers have signed Head Coach Kris Knoblauch to a three-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season. pic.twitter.com/K5wUkfWCQQ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 3, 2025

Knoblauch was brought in by the Oilers just 13 games into the 2023-24 season after the club started with a 3-9-1 record under Jay Woodcroft. The Oilers finished the season with a 46-18-5 record in the final 69 games, and followed that up with a 48-29-5 record in 2024-25.

Knoblauch, heading into his third season with the Oilers, has brought the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, but fell short each time.

Jun 3, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is seen during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Sitting fifth in all-time points percentage among all coaches to coach more than one season, Knoblauch has had an immaculate start to his NHL coaching career. While the Oilers are a very well-built team with plenty of talent, Knoblauch’s coaching is not something to forget about when it comes to the team’s success.

Knoblauch spoke with the media following the announcement of the extension and ahead of the Oilers’ preseason closer against the Vancouver Canucks. During the statement, Knoblauch said, “I’m very blessed with having talented players but also players with outstanding character who want to win.”.

The Oilers have some significant players signed to term, and the Oilers are going to be able to keep their window open, with the exception of Connor McDavid, who has yet to sign an extension. The Oilers are looking to extend their contention opportunities, and keeping Knoblauch around is clearly a priority for the club.