Oilers Signing Kevin Lankinen Can Solve Team’s Goaltending Problems

The Edmonton Oilers have had an eventful offseason, marked by offer sheets, buyouts, trades, and signings. Recently appointed general manager Stan Bowman has had no time to rest, and while it appears the roster has finally settled, additional moves are necessary, specifically, in the goaltending department.

Current Goaltending Situation

Presumptive starting goaltender Stuart Skinner enters the season with some uncertainties. Despite a solid performance to close the regular season—posting a .916 save percentage (SV%) and 20.46 goals saved above expected (GSAx) from Dec. 21st onward—and a playoff run with a 14-9-0 record, 2.45 goals against average (GAA), .901 SV%, and 1.9 GSAx, he lacks an extensive history of success. He would greatly benefit from playing alongside a consistent, seasoned veteran, and the Oilers currently do not have that.

Related: Stan Bowman is Off to a Great Start as Oilers’ GM

Calvin Pickard took the backup job from Jack Campbell last season and played well, going 12-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA, .909 SV%, and 0.1 GSAx. Considering he is making just $1 million this season, he is not a bad backup option, but he does not have a lengthy history of NHL success, at least in recent seasons.

Before his 23-game run last season, Pickard played just 30 NHL games in the prior six NHL seasons, tallying just seven wins. He was not on great teams, but his concerning track record could cause trouble for the Oilers mid-season, especially if third-string goaltender, Olivier Rodrigue, struggles. While Rodrigue, 24, had a strong campaign with the Bakersfield Condors last season, the Oilers need to add a veteran goaltender to solidify their depth. Luckily, there are a few options out there.

Collin Delia was also signed this offseason, but he is unlikely to see time in the NHL. The 30-year-old posted an 11-19-1 record with a 3.55 GAA and .872 SV% in the AHL last season. He has not finished a professional season with a 3.00 GAA or lower since 2020, and he has just 52 career games under his belt. While he could rise to the occasion if needed, relying on him is a risky bet.

Kevin Lankinen

Despite putting up impressive numbers in each of the past two seasons for the Nashville Predators, Kevin Lankinen is still a free agent. The 6-foot-2, 29-year-old went 17-11-6 with a 2.82 GAA, .908 SV%, and 4.1 GSAx last season. For comparison, 29-year-old starting goaltender Juuse Saros went 35-24-5 with a 2.86 GAA, .906 SV%, and -3.0 GSAx. Saros was rewarded with an eight, year, $61.92 million extension this offseason.

This is by no means saying Lankinen is as good of a goaltender as Saros, but it is intriguing that one received a massive contract extension while the other remains unsigned. This is even more interesting since there was a strong market for backup goaltenders this offseason. Laurent Brossoit landed a two-year, $6.6 million deal, Anthony Stolarz received a two-year, $5 million deal, Cam Talbot signed for two years at $5 million total, and many others got picked up.

Kevin Lankinen, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Signing Lankinen would not be the “answer” to the major goaltending concerns for the Oilers, but it would be a low-risk, high-reward move. He played very well as Saros’ backup and picked up wins against the Florida Panthers (shutout), Dallas Stars (twice), Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, and Carolina Hurricanes, proving he was not platooned against weak competition. He had his blunders, including five games where he gave up four or more goals, but as a veteran goaltender who has multiple seasons of success, he could provide much-needed stability to an otherwise volatile goaltending tandem. As well, he is likely to be available for cheap, potentially a one-year, one-way deal worth $1 million or less.

Other Options to Address Goaltending

While Lankinen is the ideal free-agent signing, other goaltenders could still be targeted to solidify the Oilers’ depth. Antti Raanta, Martin Jones, and Ivan Prosvetov are still free agents and could be signed for cheap. None are as strong as Lankinen but could still aid some concern in the team’s depth while providing experience.

22-year-old Yaroslav Askarov recently requested a trade from the Predators. Acquiring the NHL’s top goaltending prospect would demand a significant trade package, but it could address the Oilers’ need for NHL goaltending depth and offer a potential long-term solution as the team’s starter. Bowman would likely prefer to use his limited assets in a deal to solidify the defense, but if the price is right, Askarov could end up in Edmonton.

The Oilers could also wait for the end of the preseason where goaltenders Pheonix Copley, Alex Lyon, or James Reimer could be available on waivers.

Depth wins championships, and for a team like the Oilers that has struggled to solidify its goaltending tandem in recent seasons, signing Lankinen is a potential option that should not be ignored. With September approaching and the possibility of signing him for a low cost, offering Lankinen a one-year deal for under $1 million is a no-brainer.