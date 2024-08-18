6 Edmonton Oilers Award Candidates for 2024-25

With training camp just weeks away, the 2024-25 NHL season is quickly approaching. As a result, speculation and predictions for the upcoming season are on the rise. While the Edmonton Oilers season fell one win short in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, there is much to be excited about. Not only is the team one of the favorites to win the 2025 Stanley Cup, but quite a few players could win NHL awards this season.

Connor McDavid – All of Them

Not much needs to be said about Oilers’ superstar, Connor McDavid. He has won four Ted Lindsay Awards, three Hart Memorial Trophies, five Art Ross Trophies, a Maurice Richard Trophy, and a Conn Smythe Trophy. He is just 18 points from reaching 1,000 all-time, and at 27 years old, he could retire today and become a Hall of Famer.

The most likely awards for McDavid to take home are the Ted Lindsay and Hart Memorial. While the Hart Trophy winner is chosen by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and the Ted Lindsay Award is voted on by the NHLPA, the same player has won both awards in each of the past six seasons. The awards are the Most Valuable Player awards in the NHL, and McDavid is no doubt one of the most valuable players in NHL history. Whether he adds another one of each to his collection will be determined by his performance and voter fatigue, but if healthy, he will undoubtedly be in the conversation.

McDavid is also an obvious favorite to win the Art Ross Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s leading point producer. Coming off of a 32-goal season, he may not be the favorite to win the Maurice Richard Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s leading goal scorer, but he has the ability to take home the award again.

Leon Draisaitl – Maurice Richard Trophy

Despite having an Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award to his name, Leon Draisaitl has never won the Maurice Richard Trophy. In the 2024-25 season, that could change. He is a five-time 40+ goal scorer and three-time 50+ goal scorer.

Heading into a contract year, Draisaitl could be due for the best offensive season of his career, especially with the recent additions of Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson. Draisaitl scored 55 goals three seasons ago, so there is no reason to believe he cannot surpass that goal this season.

Zach Hyman – Maurice Richard Trophy

Much like Draisaitl, Zach Hyman has a compelling case for winning the Maurice Richard Trophy this season. With 54 goals last season, he ranked third in the NHL behind Auston Matthews (69) and Sam Reinhart (57). While winning his first major NHL award will be a challenging feat, playing alongside McDavid and on the Oilers’ top power play unit raises the possibility that he could achieve it.

Evan Bouchard – Norris Memorial Trophy

The Norris Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position. With Evan Bouchard’s 2023-24 breakout and historic performance in the 2024 Playoffs, he should be an early favorite to take home the award.

While the award is said to be awarded to the defenseman with the greatest “all-around” ability, there is a strong correlation between point production and winning the award. Bouchard is the best-situated defenseman in the league to take home the award given the Oilers’ star power with McDavid and Draisaitl, weak Pacific Division, and lack of additional offensive defenseman.

Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

If Bouchard can build on his 2024 Playoff performance, he is an early favorite to take home the Norris Memorial Trophy. Not to mention, he is heading into a contract year. A year ago he bet on himself, signing a bridge deal with the Oilers for just $3.9 million annually for two years. Next offseason he will cash in on his dominance.

Stuart Skinner – Vezina Trophy

Prior to Dec. 21 last season, Stuart Skinner had a .884 SV% and -7.39 goals saved above expected (GSAx), the fourth lowest of all goaltenders at the time. After Dec. 21, he had a .916 SV% and 20.46 GSAx to finish the regular season, the fourth-best of all goaltenders in that span. Then he went 14-9-0 with a 2.45 GAA, .901 SV%, and 1.9 GSAx in the playoffs.

The argument for Skinner to win the Vezina Trophy is simple: if he can build on his dominant second half and playoffs last season, he will be a candidate to take home the award that is given annually to the NHL’s best goaltender. He is not the betting favorite, but he should be on fan’s radars heading into the season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- Frank J. Selke Trophy

The Frank J. Selke Trophy is a defensive-oriented award but typically goes to strong offensive producers, so Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fits the criteria necessary to win. He has not only had one of the most underrated offensive careers of any NHL player this century, but his defensive impact and versatility have flown under the radar, even among Oilers fans. His ability to not only play both center and wing anywhere in the Oilers lineup but thrive in each position is incredibly valuable. As well, he dominates on both the powerplay and penalty kill.

Last season, Nugent-Hopkins finished with 61 takeaways, 67 points (18 goals and 49 assists), a 59.8 on-ice goals percentage, and a 62.1 on-ice expected goals percentage, according to MoneyPuck. Whether voters will want to reward another Oilers forward is unknown, but he is undoubtedly a candidate who will be considered.

Oilers fans have a lot to be excited about this season. The team made a few additions in free agency, added youth in the draft and through trades, and did not lose any key pieces from last season’s playoff run. While the ultimate goal is to take home Lord Stanley, it will be nice to pick up some additional hardware on the way.