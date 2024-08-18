Predators’ Forsberg Building Off Career Numbers

Trading for forward Filip Forsberg was one of the best moves former general manager (GM) David Poile made for the Nashville Predators during his tenure there. Since being acquired from the Washington Capitals in April 2013, the forward is one of the best to ever suit up for the club. As things stand right now, he is second in franchise history in points with 605 (Roman Josi is first with 686). There have been so many great Predators who have played for the organization, but Forsberg is right at the top of the list.

Forsberg has played in parts of 12 seasons in Nashville. He was a key figure in the team making it to their first Stanley Cup Final back in 2017. He is a two-time NHL All-Star at this point in time (2015 and 2024). He is one of the best wingers in the sport currently.

As much as he has been one of their best talents for a long time now, Forsberg still finds ways to reach new levels for the club. He put up his best offensive stats during this past campaign. With a new season on the horizon and new skilled teammates in the fold, he could very well top his own numbers again in 2024-25.

Forsberg’s Unforgettable 2023-24 Season

Prior to the 2023-24 campaign, Forsberg’s best totals occurred in 2021-22. He had 42 goals and 42 assists for 84 points in 69 games. That was the first and only time up to that point, that he had hit the 40-goal mark. In 2023-24, he reached that seasonal milestone again. This time, he tallied 48 goals, falling just short of being a 50-goal player. He also registered 46 assists, the most he ever got in that category as well.

Forsberg’s 94 points in 2023-24 led the entire team. Josi was next on the squad with 85 points; followed by Gustav Nyquist (75), Ryan O’Reilly (69), and Thomas Novak with 45 points. It was a nice bounce back from Forsberg, who had dipped in production during the 2022-23 campaign. He missed significant games as well, only suiting up for 50. In that span, he posted 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points.

Looking at his career in Nashville as a whole, Forsberg has accumulated the following stats per season:

2012-13: one assist for one point in five games

2013-14: one goal and four assists for five points in 13 games

2014-15: 26 goals and 37 assists for 63 points in 82 games

2015-16: 33 goals and 31 assists for 64 points in 82 games

2016-17: 31 goals and 27 assists for 58 points in 82 games

2017-18: 26 goals and 38 assists for 64 points in 67 games

2018-19: 28 goals and 22 assists for 50 points in 64 games

2019-20: 21 goals and 27 assists for 48 points in 63 games

2020-21: 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 39 games

2021-22: 42 goals and 42 assists for 84 points in 69 games

2022-23: 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 50 games

2023-24: 48 goals and 46 assists for 94 points in 82 games

In total, Forsberg currently has 287 goals and 318 assists for 605 points in 698 games. He also has 31 goals and 28 assists for 59 points in 81 playoff games. Specifically, during that run to the Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017, he tallied nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 22 games.

Is the Best Yet to Come?

Forsberg just turned 30 years old on Aug. 13; he is still in the prime of his career. This offseason, Nashville GM Barry Trotz put a focus on adding skill to put the Predators in Cup contender status. He landed two of the best free agents in Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. A core group that includes those two talented players; along with O’Reilly, Nyquist, Josi, Brady Skjei (who Trotz also got this offseason), and goalie Juuse Saros is very dangerous. The Predators are in the championship conversation out in the Western Conference.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It will be interesting who head coach Andrew Brunette puts with Forsberg. A potential trio that would be fun to watch is O’Reilly centering Forsberg and Stamkos. Those three will probably be together as a power play option as well. By himself, Forsberg is such an offensive weapon. Then, you add other dangerous forwards like Stamkos, O’Reilly, and Marchessault; and that is firepower that can overwhelm defenses throughout the league. If Forsberg plays with someone like Stamkos, I think he can net 50 goals this season. He was so close last season, and I think with the forwards they have, it is only a matter of time before he gets that many in a single campaign. It is a combination of Forsberg playing in his prime and the skill of the teammates he has in Nashville.

This will be an exciting time for Predators fans. If the team is unstoppable on offense, there may be a few 40-goal scorers in the lineup. Forsberg could hit 50, and it would not surprise me if Stamkos and Marchessault found their way to 40-plus each as well. It will not be long now before the hockey world sees how well this roster gels together. I think Forsberg will continue putting up career-high offensive stats again in 2024-25.