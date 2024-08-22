4 New York Islanders Prospect Storylines to Follow in 2024-25

The New York Islanders made three selections in the first two rounds of the 2024 Draft, bolstering their depleted prospect pool. While the recent additions of Cole Eiserman, Kami Bednarik, and Jesse Pulkinnen have provided hope for the future, other prospects in the system are quickly turning heads. While they may not be widely recognized, the 2024-25 seasons of these four lesser-known Islanders prospects will be crucial for their development.

Finley’s Rise at Wisconsin

Quinn Finley was drafted 78th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 6-foot, 179-pound left-shot winger scored 10 goals and six assists in 30 games during his rookie season with the Wisconsin Badgers of the NCAA. He also suited up for the United States under-20 team at the 2024 World Junior Championship alongside fellow Islanders prospect, Danny Nelson, where the two prospects each tallied a goal and an assist in seven games en route to winning the tournament.

Finley turned 20 years old a few weeks ago and is hopeful to take significant strides in development this season with the Badgers. After spending the majority of his time in the middle-six last season, he is a prime candidate to join the top line with the departures of Cruz Lucius, Charlie Stramel, and William Whitelaw.

Although Wisconsin’s forward group has lost key talent, placing the responsibility on Finley to carry the offense is a positive development. It’s a significant challenge, but for a prospect with such an elite shot, this will be an excellent opportunity to gauge his potential. If he can deliver a well-rounded offensive performance and lead with 15-20 goals and 25-30 points, Islanders fans will be very pleased with the young winger’s progress.

Odelius’ North America Debut

Calle Odelius is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound left-shot defenseman drafted 65th overall by the Islanders in the 2022 NHL Draft. He spent the past two seasons primarily on loan with Djurgardens IF of HockeyAllsvenskan but played just 10 games last season due to a broken ankle suffered in November. While it is unconfirmed where he will spend his 2024-25 season, speculation is he will be joining the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL.

If Odelius joins Bridgeport, he will immediately become the team’s top defenseman and powerplay quarterback following Robin Salo’s departure. Islanders fans will finally get a glimpse of their top defensive prospect on North American soil, and it will be interesting to see how he produces offensively. He is a great skater and has top-four potential, but contributing to the scoresheet will be the determining factor in his NHL ambitions.

George’s First Professional Season

Unlike Odelius, Isaiah George is confirmed to be joining Bridgeport this season. Selected by the Islanders in the 2022 Draft, George has developed into a great shutdown defenseman with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He has received comparisons to Adam Pelech given his strong skating, willingness to throw a hip check, and use of his stick to create leverage.

Isaiah George, London Knights (Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images)

While George’s defensive game is on track to becoming NHL-caliber, his offensive game is not. On a powerhouse London squad, he tallied just 13 goals and 52 points in 122 games over the past two seasons. He will not be relied upon to contribute offensively, but putting up a respectable season in his professional debut would go a long way in his NHL ambitions.

Maggio Carrying the Load

Bridgeport lost its top center and leading scorer, Ruslan Iskhakov, to CSKA Moskva this offseason, leaving the forward lineup uncertain. Matthew Maggio, a 21-year-old right-wing prospect of the Islanders, spent most of the 2023-24 season on Iskhakov’s wing, tallying 16 goals and 27 points in 61 games. While these numbers might not stand out, they highlight the chemistry between the two players, especially considering Maggio’s slow start prior to joining Iskhakov on the top line.

With Iskhakov’s departure, Maggio will be expected to take the next step in his offensive development. He’ll likely be paired with recently signed free agent centers Liam Foudy or Fredrik Karlstrom, so the quality of his linemates shouldn’t drop. However, he must still find a way to take his game to the next level in order to achieve his NHL ambitions.

With training camp just weeks away, Islanders fans will be able to get an early glimpse at these four prospects before the 2024-25 season. While none are top prospects, this season will play a big role in each player’s development.