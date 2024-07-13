Projecting the New York Islanders 2024-25 Depth Chart

With CapFriendly officially going dark, NHL fans have been forced to analyze their favorite team’s depth chart in a different place. New York Islanders fans are used to general manager Lou Lamoriello’s mysterious habits, so with the removal of CapFriendly, it has only become increasingly difficult to assess the team’s roster. With that said, pending additional moves, what does the team’s depth charts look like for the 2024-25 season?

Center

The New York Islanders are one of the deepest teams in the NHL down the middle. They have six forwards expected to be on the NHL roster this coming season who are experienced centers. This list includes Bo Horvat, Mat Barzal, Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Casey Cizikas, and Kyle MacLean. It is currently unknown how head coach Patrick Roy will deploy these six forwards, but he will likely utilize a similar plan to last season where Barzal spent time on the right wing and MacLean was a hybrid between left wing and center. Regardless, all six are capable of taking faceoffs when called upon, giving the team an advantage in the faceoff circle.

In the American Hockey League (AHL), the Bridgeport Islanders will have strengthened center depth. Centers currently signed to NHL contracts consist of Fredrik Karlstrom, Liam Foudy, and Marc Gatcomb. Brian Pihno and Justin Gill are signed to American Hockey League contracts, and Gill remains tied to the New York Islanders’ organization since he was a 2023 draft pick by the team. Cam Thiesling is also signed to an NHL contract but will likely be a depth piece in Bridgeport.

Notably missing from this list is Ruslan Iskhakov, who recently signed a contract with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia. The Islanders will retain his rights until he turns 27 years old since he was given a qualifying offer, although a return to North America is far from guaranteed.

Right Wing

The Islanders are stronger on the right wing than the left wing. Assuming Barzal remains on the right side, he will sit atop the depth chart. From there, the Islanders have Kyle Palmieri and Hudson Fasching who are both expected to start the season on the NHL roster.

As well, the Islanders have two restricted free agents who can play right wing. The first is Simon Holmstrom, who has spent the majority of his NHL career on the right side, although he has experience on both wings. Oliver Wahlstrom is a natural right winger, but his status with the Islanders is currently unknown. Given Lamoriello’s comments at the 2024 NHL Draft and Wahlstrom’s decision to settle his contract in arbitration, it is more likely than not he will be on a new team to begin the season.

Similar to Holmstrom, recently signed winger Maxim Tsyplakov is left-handed and primarily plays the right wing. The 25-year-old has never played in North America, so it is hard to say where he will fit into the lineup. He will most definitely start the season in the middle-six, but which side of the ice is undetermined.

In the AHL, Bridgeport is set to feature Julien Gauthier, William Dufour, Matthew Maggio, and Tyce Thompson on the right wing. All four players spent time in the AHL last season, and three of them have previously played in the NHL, offering significant depth at the position. Maggio is the only player among them who has yet to make his NHL debut.

Left Wing

The Islanders left wing has two definites then a lot of uncertainties. Recently signed Anthony Duclair will slot in as the first line, left-wing alongside Horvat and Barzal, barring any changes. From there, captain Anders Lee will continue on the left wing, somewhere in the middle six. From here, it gets dicey.

Pierre Engvall was noticeably left off the right wing, likely due to his success on the left wing alongside Nelson and Palmieri. Isolating Engvall’s play from his linemates, he looks better on the right wing, but his most successful line combination was with Nelson and Palmieri when he played on the left wing. Given the Islanders’ depth on the right wing, Engvall is likely to return to the left wing, barring any additional trades or signings.

Maxim Tsyplakov, Spartak Moscow (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The fourth member of the left-wing will likely be a player already named. The most likely candidate will be Holmstrom, who would be returning to his natural position. If Tsyplakov struggles in the middle six, the Islanders could use him there in a Cal Clutterbuck-esc role. MacLean could also return to the left wing, although it may make more sense to make him the team’s Swiss army knife, 13th forward.

The Islanders also have Jesse Nurmi, Eetu Liukas, and Daylan Kueffler as options on the left wing, although they are almost definitely going to spend this entire season in the AHL. Alex Jefferies made his AHL debut last season and is expected to play in Bridgeport’s top six.

Left Defense

While the forward core was pretty complicated, the defense is far more cut and dry. The left side of the defense will see Alexander Romanov, Adam Pelech, and Mike Reilly as the lineup regulars. Samuel Bolduc is likely to begin the season as the team’s seventh defenseman, slotting in during a back-to-back or injury to a defenseman.

In the AHL, left-handed defenseman Dennis Cholowski will be the first defenseman called up to the NHL in case of injury. Isaiah George and Marshall Warren will be beginning their professional careers in Bridgeport. It is uncertain whether Calle Odelius will be returning to Sweden or joining Bridgeport this season, but he will likely be a non-factor in the NHL next season. Travis Mitchell will also be on the left side as a depth defenseman in Bridgeport.

Right Defense

The right side of the defense will consist of Noah Dobson, Ryan Pulock, and Scott Mayfield in the NHL. In the AHL, Grant Hutton and Aidan Fulp will be the only right-handed defenseman signed to NHL contracts. Wyatt Newpower recently signed an AHL contract with Bridgeport and makes sense to be the team’s third-pairing defenseman.

Goaltending

The goaltending depth chart is very clear. Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov will be the NHL goaltenders. Marcus Hogberg who has 42 games of NHL experience will be the first goaltender called up in case of injury. Henrik Tikkanen and Jakub Skarek are expected to fight for ice time in Bridgeport, and Tristan Lennox will begin the season in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers.

From top to bottom, the Islanders depth chart, including the AHL signees and restricted free agents, looks something like this:

Forwards: Anthony Duclair* – Bo Horvat – Mat Barzal Pierre Engvall* – Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri Anders Lee- Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Maxim Tysplakov* Simon Holmstrom* – Casey Cizikas – Hudson Fasching Alex Jefferies* – Kyle MacLean* – Oliver Wahlstrom Tyce Thompson* – Liam Foudy- Matthew Maggio Justin Gill* – Fredrik Karlstrom – William Dufour Eetu Liukas – Brian Pihno – Marc Gatcomb* EX: Cole Bardreau, Sam Asselin, Daylan Kueffler, Jesse Nurmi, Cam Thiesling

Defense: Alexander Romanov** – Noah Dobson Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock Mike Reilly** – Scott Mayfield Samuel Bolduc – Grant Hutton Calle Odelius – Dennis Cholowski** Marshall Warren – Aidan Fulp Extra: Isaiah George, Seth Helgeson**, Wyatt Newpower, Travis Mitchell

Goaltending: Ilya Sorokin Semyon Varlamov Marcus Hogberg Henrik Tikkanen Jakub Skarek Tristan Lennox

Players with an asterisk have split time between two forward positions. Players with two asterisks have split time between the left and right sides of a defensive pairing.

With Robin Salo, Otto Koivula, Karson Kuhlman, Reece Newkirk, Jackson Cates, and Tanner Fritz leaving Bridgeport, the Islanders have lost some depth. With much of the offseason left, there remains a need to solidify the depth on the left wing and right defense. However, there appears to be a slight improvement in the depth from last season’s roster.