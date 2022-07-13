Oilers Sign Evander Kane to 4-Year Deal

After much speculation, the Edmonton Oilers have signed Evander Kane to an four-Year, $5.125 million per year contract. For Kane, this marks his first multi-year deal since his seven-year contract with the San Jose Sharks was terminated during the 2021-22 season.

Following this contract termination, Kane signed a one-year show-me deal for the remainder of the 2021-22 season with the Edmonton Oilers in order to get back on the ice and prove that he could move on from the off-ice issues that plagued his career. By all accounts, this was a success for both parties, as he scored 22 goals and 39 points in just 43 games played in the regular season, and followed that up with 13 goals in the postseason, which tied him for the most goals scored in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Throughout his 13-year NHL career, Kane has always been a great power forward, as he has scored at least 20 goals in eight-straight seasons, and he isn’t afraid to throw around his 6-foot-2 frame either as he has registered at least 100 hits 11 times in his career.

When Evander Kane is locked in on hockey, he is one of the best power forwards in the entire NHL. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The problem for Kane has always been off the ice, however, as he has struggled with issues ranging from the relatively mundane locker room variety to the more explosive like gambling addictions and a messy divorce that included serious allegations from both parties.

Kane’s Fit With the Oilers

When it comes to on-ice play, Kane is still a top player in the league. At 30 years old, he has quality years ahead of him, especially if he can replicate his success with the Oilers in 2021-22. The scoring talent is still there, and he has been able to keep a relatively clean bill of health, which means he should be able to take on plenty of starts for Edmonton.

Kane should immediately slot into the Oilers’ top-six, taking on roughly 20 minutes of ice time each night. He will also be a major presence on their powerplay, as he will likely fit back into their top group alongside the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. This group was explosive with him in the lineup, so he should continue to be a force on the ice.

Can Kane Push the Oilers Over The Top?

However, there are some caveats placed on this signing. Kane is still sorting through a legal battle with the Sharks from his terminated contract, which could potentially affect this deal. He also has to get his off-ice issues sorted out in order to not be a locker room distraction for Edmonton.

Also for the Oilers, this signing is a long-term risk. While Kane was able to inject needed offense into their line-up, he has always done his best work in the short-term for teams, as he will come in and impress for a season or two, get a new contract, then wear out his welcome with the franchise.

$5.125 million isn’t a killer cap hit, though, and Edmonton did their best to clear this space by trading Zack Kassian at the draft. It could very well be worth it if things stay on the ice, but there’s a lot of room for things to go wrong with this contract. Hopefully for Edmonton, this is just an idle concern and they managed to get the most out of Kane over the next four years.