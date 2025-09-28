Edmonton Oilers’ Skinner and Pickard Deserve More Respect

When Daily Faceoff dropped their goalie tandem rankings for the 2025–26 season, putting the Edmonton Oilers‘ goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard at 27th out of 32 felt… well, off. Like, way off. By the way, The Hockey Writers’ own goalie rankings placed the Oilers goalies 23rd. That’s still not great, but a little more realistic.

Look, it’s fair to say the Oilers’ goaltending isn’t perfect. But to place a duo that’s helped lead the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cups that low? It misses the bigger picture—one that any fan who’s watched the regular season and playoffs closely knows.

So here’s a pointed question: Number one—the Winnipeg Jets? How did the 2025 Playoffs go for that tandem?

Skinner’s Still Young—And Stepping up When it Counts

Skinner’s regular-season numbers in 2024–25 weren’t going to blow anyone away. He put up numbers of 26–18–4 with a 2.81 goals-against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage. These numbers could have been better; there’s no argument.

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard of the Edmonton Oilers. Design by Jim Parsons.

But hockey isn’t just about stats on paper—especially come playoff time. Remember Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final? Skinner got benched but didn’t hang his head. He came back and took the net. And, he performed. That kind of mental grit isn’t easy to find.

And at just 26, he’s still got room to grow. Given that many goalies don’t peak until their late 20s or even 30s, Skinner’s journey is far from over. There’s still time for him to grow into the job. However, until then, he has helped his team reach the Stanley Cup Final series. How does that not count for something?

Pickard Has Been the Oilers’ Unsung Steady Hand

Pickard isn’t flashy, and that’s exactly why he’s valuable. His 22–10–1 record, 2.71 GAA, and .900 save percentage show he’s a reliable backup. And when he was needed in the playoffs—like against the Los Angeles Kings—he didn’t just hold the fort; he made a difference.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Depth in goal is huge in today’s NHL. Pickard brings calm, experience, and steady play, which is worth a lot, even if it doesn’t always show up in highlight reels. In addition, the team plays for him. That, too, counts for something.

Did Daily Faceoff Forget That Goaltending Doesn’t Happen in a Vacuum?

You can’t just look at goalie stats and ignore the team in front of them. The Oilers’ defense has had its issues, giving up high-danger chances that make life tough for any goalie. Despite that, Skinner and Pickard held their own in some of the biggest moments.

If the defense improves and stays healthy, the goalie numbers will follow suit. Given that hockey is a team game, it feels unfair to slam the Oilers’ goalies when they’ve been dealing with more than their fair share of pressure.

Bottom Line—The Oilers’ Goalies Deserve More Credit

Maybe Skinner and Pickard aren’t the flashiest goalie tandem in the league. But ranking them 27th? That puts them below tandems with little playoff success and shaky track records. Flaws, granted: postseason success, a big yes!

The truth is that the Oilers’ goalie tandem does have flaws, and this post doesn’t ignore them. Still, any fulsome review of the Oilers goalies must also recognize that they’ve been key parts of a team that has competed in the Stanley Cup Final two years running. That kind of performance should be recognized.

If you don’t factor in the team’s bottom line, which is winning, what’s the point of these rankings? The Oilers’ goalies deserve to be seen as at least middle of the pack—no question. Again, if you’re going to rank NHL goalies, it’s reasonable to re-ask the question: how did the #1-ranked goalies from Winnipeg perform in the 2025 Playoffs?