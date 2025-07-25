Every Team’s Top Breakout Candidate for 2025-26: Metropolitan Division

This is the third edition of my top breakout candidates for each team in 2025–26, with the Atlantic Division covered here and the Central Division covered here. Next up is the Metropolitan Division—let’s dive in.

Carolina Hurricanes: Logan Stankoven

Landing a talent like Mikko Rantanen was a huge win for the Carolina Hurricanes, perhaps even franchise-altering. Trading him away just over a month later was a gut punch. However, as the main piece back, Logan Stankoven wasn’t a bad get at all. His eight-year, $48 million contract may end up being a bargain.

Stankoven, 22 years old, had 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points in 78 games between the Dallas Stars and Hurricanes last season. While those numbers are fairly good, it’s arguable that he underachieved.

For starters, he shot at 7.22%—a rate destined to receive a bump. But aside from that, his junior and American Hockey League (AHL) tenures were fantastic. Since the turn of the millennium, Stankoven is one of only five players with a point-per-game rate of 1.20 or more across at least 20 games in their age-20 AHL season. Derick Brassard, Jack Quinn, Logan Couture, and Ryan Strome are the others, which indicates a successful future.

Stankoven may take on a middle-six role this upcoming season, which would limit his output, but he may cement himself as a second-line player with decent power-play usage. A 50–60-point campaign could be within his grasp.

Honorable mention: Alexander Nikishin

Columbus Blue Jackets: Denton Mateychuk

In addition to reigning Norris Trophy finalist Zach Werenski, the Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the most promising young defenders in the NHL. Last season, Denton Mateychuk produced at nearly a point-per-game pace in the AHL (0.93) and had an encouraging 45-game stint with the Blue Jackets as a 20-year-old. In Columbus, he notched four goals and nine assists for 13 points on 18:02 of average ice time.

A mobile defenseman who has upside at both ends of the ice, Mateychuk is due for a role boost in 2025–26. He can play on either the left or right side if necessary, which could cement his status in the top four if he earns it.

Honorable mention: Adam Fantilli

New Jersey Devils: Arseniy Gritsyuk

The wait is finally over. Arseniy Gritsyuk signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils in May, signalling the beginning of his NHL career. The 24-year-old winger has been highly productive in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) over the past few seasons, coming off a 44-point campaign across 49 games in 2024–25. He should slot inside the Devils’ top nine.

This upcoming season may be a challenge for Gritsyuk due to cultural reasons, though. He’ll have to adapt to life in North America and the on-ice communication that comes with it. Still, he’s gifted—especially as a goal-scorer. For a team that struggled with depth scoring, Gritsyuk’s addition could be a big one. In the early to mid-stages of his prime age-wise, expect him to find his groove quickly.

Honorable mention: Luke Hughes

New York Islanders: Matthew Schaefer

Should he make his NHL debut in 2025–26, Matthew Schaefer could flourish immediately despite still being 17 years old. While the left-shot defenseman hasn’t suited up for a game since sustaining a broken clavicle late last December, there’s a reason he was taken No. 1 in this past draft—he’s immensely gifted.

Following Noah Dobson’s departure via trade, the New York Islanders could use a presence like Schaefer’s. Based on my personal viewings, I agree with the consensus that he’s reminiscent of Miro Heiskanen in terms of play style. He’s a terrific skater, intelligent, and has an advanced two-way game.

Schaefer almost surely won’t hit his ceiling this upcoming season, but he’s still poised to “break out.” Head coach Patrick Roy will likely give him top-four usage, unless the Islanders want to have him ripen at the junior level.

Honorable mention: Maxim Shabanov

New York Rangers: Gabe Perreault

Recording 108 points in 73 games over the last two seasons, Gabe Perreault was one of college hockey’s finest. He failed to register a point across five games with the New York Rangers, but the 20-year-old winger remains one of the NHL’s more intriguing prospects.

With Chris Kreider out of the picture, Perreault could sneak his way up to the top six for most of the 2025–26 season. His vision is superb, and something that could be of great use to the Rangers’ top goal-scorers. The offensive upside here is very high-end, so a breakout is quite possible. After failing to qualify for the dance last season, New York’s playoff chances this time around may hinge on it.

Honorable mention: Alexis Lafrenière

Philadelphia Flyers: Matvei Michkov

Matvei Michkov recorded 63 points in 80 games for the Philadelphia Flyers last season—pretty impressive for a 20-year-old rookie coming over from Russia. But he can achieve much more in 2025–26, so much so that I already covered his breakout case in a standalone piece:

The Flyers’ power play converted at a dismal 15.02% rate, while Michkov only averaged second-line minutes, rarely playing with his best linemates. But given the team’s brand-new coaching staff, all of this is set to change. Quietly one of the league’s most efficient 5-on-5 scorers over the past three-quarters of last season, Michkov’s production may reach unprecedented heights. Already boasting superstar deceptiveness and skill, that’s not a bad bet to make.

Honorable mention: Jamie Drysdale

Pittsburgh Penguins: Ville Koivunen

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ trade return for Jake Guentzel was universally seen as underwhelming—they failed to acquire a first-round pick or a high-quality prospect. However, Ville Koivunen has emerged as a nice piece. In the AHL last season, he recorded 56 points in 63 games for a point-per-game rate of 0.89. That’s the 28th-best mark for a 21-year-old player with at least 20 games played over the past decade, sandwiched between Ryan Poehling and Mackie Samoskevich.

Koivunen’s NHL stint was brief, spanning eight games, but he had seven assists in a top-six role. At 10.00%, his on-ice shooting percentage was far from unsustainable—this is very encouraging. Now, the expectation shouldn’t be for him to operate at that pace over a full season. But he could slot in the top six again, especially since the team’s wingers aren’t that strong beyond Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell. Koivunen has some under-the-radar breakout potential.

Honorable mention: Rutger McGroarty

Washington Capitals: Ryan Leonard

After finishing an excellent sophomore campaign at Boston College, winger Ryan Leonard made his NHL debut and stuck with the Washington Capitals for 17 games across the regular season and playoffs. But he only registered two points in that span—so, what’s the cause for optimism?

Leonard is a high-compete player who will shoot the puck and throw his body around. Among the Capitals’ 17 forwards who had at least 100 minutes of ice time in the regular season, the 20-year-old ranked second in shots on goal per 60 minutes and fifth in hits per 60 minutes. His energy will be a great addition to the team’s third line, presumably, and he may earn top-six looks from time to time.

Captaining the United States to a gold medal at the 2025 World Junior Championship and tying for second in points on the team, Leonard has star potential. A true breakout may come later, but his rookie campaign comes with some excitement and, as a result, expectations.

Honorable mention: Hendrix Lapierre

Do you agree or disagree with these picks? Feel free to leave your thoughts below!

Stats courtesy of Evolving-Hockey, Natural Stat Trick, and QuantHockey